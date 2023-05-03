No Proposal before Congress to Ban Bajarang Dal – Veerappa Moily

Udupi: The former chief Minister Veerappa Moily on May 3, clarified that there is no proposal before Congress to ban Bajarang Dal in the state.

Addressing the media persons at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Minister Veerappa Moily said that the state government does not have the right to ban such organizations. Sardar Patel banned RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Jawaharlal Nehru later revoked the ban. The BJP adores Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel now.

In our manifesto, we mentioned that the Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals or Organizations like Bajarang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations.

Alleging a total failure of governance under the Basavaraj Bommai government of Karnataka, the former Union minister claimed “Corruption is rampant” in the state with the BJP dispensation “Classified as a 40 per cent commission”. The BJP talks about a double-engine government but could not get a single project cleared.

Asked about the BJP banking on the ‘Modi factor’ and how the Congress would overcome a campaign blitz by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Moily said, “I don’t think in Karnataka that will happen. They tried it in Tamil Nadu but could not succeed. They came with the same factor and Amit Shah and Modi ran a high-voltage campaign in Kerala but could not succeed. It also did not click in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. With the Karnataka elections, the Congress party will win at least 150 seats in the assembly polls”.

