No provision in law for State govt. to order re-investigation into rape and murder of Soujanya: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly told a delegation of BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi that there is no provision in law for the State government to order a re-investigation into the rape and murder of Soujanya near Dharmasthala in 2012.

The delegation met the Chief Minister on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking a re-investigation.

A communique from Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said that the Chief Minister told the delegation that he had conveyed to Soujanya’s parents that the State government cannot order a re-investigation as there is no legal provision. The parents can go for an appeal against the judgment of the Special Children’s Court, which acquitted the lone accused Santhosh Rao for lack of evidence, on their own. If not, the CBI which investigated the case can also file an appeal.

It said that the Chief Minister assured the MLAs that since they have submitted a memorandum he (Mr. Siddaramiah) will again seek legal advice on the matter.

In addition to Dr. Shetty, MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath, V. Sunil Kumar, Harish Poonja, Bhagirathi Murulya and Suresh Shetty Gurme were part of the delegation.

