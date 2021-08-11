‘No Public Gathering Until Dasara- Reopening of Schools & Colleges Delayed’- DC Dr K V Rajendra

Spread the love



















‘No Public Gathering Until Dasara- Reopening of Schools & Colleges Delayed’- Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra during an interaction with media personnel at Mangaluru Press Club

Mangaluru: In view of the Third Phase of Pandemic that could come by sooner or later during this year, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra addressing the media personnel during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club on Wednesday 11 August said, “I am happy to say that the District Administration has done its best to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are still working hard and taking precautionary measures in order to contain the pandemic. The District Administration has urged the government to provide up to one lakh vaccines to cover the vulnerable groups, also to provide those who have been waiting to be vaccinated, with preference given to those living in the Karnataka-Kerala border areas, and also the NRI’s who are anxiously waiting to return to the Gulf countries to join work”.

“We have also decided that no large public gatherings will be held until Dasara, and any kind of processions are banned during the forthcoming various festivals in the district, such as Nagara Panchami, Ganesh Chaturthi and many more coming up soon. People can still celebrate all these festivals in a simple way without any mass gathering or mega celebrations. Also during the forthcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, no procession or installation of Ganesha idols in public places will be permitted. Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place until Dasara. However, the Covid-19 protocols could be relaxed or made strict depending on the situation and the number of Covid cases and deaths” added the DC.

DC further said, “We have still not decided on the reopening of schools and colleges. There could be a slight delay depending on the situation of the pandemic. The decision will be taken after a meeting is held with the disaster management officials. Many have called me and questioned our decision to implement the weekend curfew. We have noticed that during the weekends people visit malls or religious places in larger numbers than the weekdays. Also, there are people coming from neighbouring places, including Kerala for shopping, sightseeing or visiting religious places. Therefore, to avoid unnecessary movement to malls and tourist weekend lockdowns are important. As the festival season is coming up, tourists will throng here in large numbers. To control such movement of people, weekend curfew is the only solution”.

“The District Administration can only do so much, but at the same time, the cooperation of the public is a must to contain the virus that has been creating havoc. People should show responsibility and take utmost care and precautions to fight the pandemic, and also follow the Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and following social distance, and also get tested if they notice any symptoms without any delay. We have noticed that many are reluctant to get themselves tested since they do not want to be quarantined or housed in Covid care centres. It’s okay if people want home isolation rather than being a covid care centre, but they need to adhere to the Covid guidelines. If a Covid affected person is isolated in the house, other family members should stay far away and strictly follow the guidelines by staying at home. We have also increased the testing rate in the last 45 days, and a thorough audit is being done on the count of fatalities, and I have issued directions not to hide any deaths in the district,” added the district commissioner.

The press meet ended with a Covid-19 prevention song sung by Sathish Ira-the photographer of Udayavani. The welcome address was delivered by Srinivas Nayak Indaje-the District Working Journalist Union president; Ibrahim Adkastala -the General secretary delivered the vote of thanks, and journo Vijay Kotian compered the programme.

