No raids on PFI, only preventive arrests, says CM Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that no raids are being conducted on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), while terming the operation a “preventive measure”.

“This is an operation conducted by our police as a preventive measure. Necessary action has been initiated with due process after informing the respective tehsildars,” Chief Minister Bommai stated.

The raids are not only confined to Karnataka, but have been conducted in other states as well. He maintained that he is yet to get full details of the development in the state from the police department.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar reacted angrily to objections to the action on PFI and SDPI in Mysuru. “Instead of taking legal action against those who have conspired attacks and murder attempts on elected representatives, should they be worshipped?” Minister Sudhakar questioned.

“Those who indulge in conspiring against society must be strictly dealt with. They should be finished off. There will be action on those who have committed crimes. More arrests will follow after the probe,” he asserted.

There are reports that they are preparing to create disharmony among people and conspiring to kill the Prime Minister. Investigations will have to be conducted to ascertain, are these elements capable of committing such offences, he stated. Congress party is directly responsible for the growth of PFI and SDPI in the state, he added.

As per police sources, as many as 80 people attached to PFI and SDPI have been taken into custody in the state.

