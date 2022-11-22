No Religion Instigates Violence: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: No religion will instigate violence and none of them must support any force which will try to disturb peace in the country. Everyone must unite and get into nation-building activities, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after the new office complex ‘Karnataka Minority Development Corporation’ with offices of Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Urdu Academy here on Monday, he said many religions have taken birth in India. First, all of them must love their country and pray for Mother Earth. Minorities must unite to achieve success in education, employment and empowerment. “No one must support or back anti-national activities, and the community must rise against such miscreants. Then only it will be possible to promote cordiality in society. In my constituency, the minorities are in large numbers and they pray for me”.

He said there are a good number of intelligent female students in the minority community. More people are getting an education. The 21st century is the century of knowledge but minorities are kept in the dark. But the thinking of the community must change. “What I will say may not be liked by some people. The kids who are supposed to hold pens and pencils are holding the cutting player and spanner. In the place of school bags, they are carrying the jawar or rice sack. Everyone has the right to education but why did the previous governments not think about it”?

Bommai said Abdul Azim was a good officer and the present-day kids must become successful like Azim. Allegations are made against his government. His finance secretary Jaffer and Secretary of, the Health Department, Jawaid Akthar who worked hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, are minorities. Now, M.A.Salim has been appointed as the special commissioner of traffic to manage the density of traffic in Bengaluru.

He said the scholarship for higher studies abroad and IAS/KAS Coaching which was stopped, has resumed. The Moulana Azad Schools and over 30 CBSE syllabus Abdul Kalam Schools are running successfully. The scholarship for students studying in these schools is made through DBT. As many as 624 teachers are appointed for the minority schools. This year, an additional 2500 students are accommodated in hostels. A Rs 1460 crore grant has been given to Minorities Development Corporation.

Protection of Wakf property

Bommai said till the wakf properties are confiscated, the wakf chairman must take action. The wakf chairman has got an opportunity to save ‘god’s property. A large number of wakf properties are encroached upon and the community must stand with the government for its confiscation. The Wakf Board must be ready to protect the interest of the Muslim community.

He said Christianity is a progressive religion and they hold prayers every Sunday for the well-being of everyone. Likewise, Lord Mahaveera was a symbol of sacrifice and propagated peace and non-violence. “I have a good relationship with both these communities”.