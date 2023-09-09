No reply from centre to all-party delegation visit: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the Prime Minister has not responded to the all-party delegation which has written a letter seeking the Prime Minister’s time to press the Center about all the projects including the Mahadayi, Upper Krishna and Cauvery dispute.

Speaking to the media at the Hubballi Airport today, he said that although the state government is ready to launch the Mahadayi project, the forest and environment clearance has not been obtained from the central government. He said that all related reports have been sent to the Centre.

JDS has no ideology

Responding to the report’s questions that JDS is BJP’s B team, they got annoyed with me when I said that JDS is BJP’s B team. The Janata Dal, a party that claims to be secular, has united with the communalists. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda used to say that he would not join with other parties for any reason. But MLA G.T. Deve Gowda is saying that he is joining hands with the BJP for the survival of the party shows that the JDS party has no ideology. He said that they have proved that they are ready to do anything for power.

Action regarding power supply to alleviate farmers’ problems

Reacting to a question about the farmers protesting against the irregular power supply, the CM said there was not enough rain in August, and pumpsets should be properly maintained in summer. Due to this, a large amount of electricity is consumed. He said that measures are being taken to supply electricity by purchasing electricity from outside to solve the problems of farmers.

Not inviting opposition leader to G20 meeting is wrong:

Speaking about not inviting Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge to the G20 meeting in New Delhi, he said that Mallikarjuna Kharge is officially the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and it is wrong not to invite him to the G20 meeting.

Request to Union Government for Revision of NDRF Guidelines:

A request has been submitted to the Center to revise the guidelines for providing relief to drought-declared areas, but no response has been received so far. In the drought-declared areas, the state government undertakes many measures including drinking water and assistance for sowing. But he said that timely help should come from the central government as well.

Not interested in national politics:

Responding to party fans hoping for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to become Prime Minister, in a democracy, anyone can become a Prime Minister. Modi became a Prime Minister, directly from being the CM of Gujarat. He said that he has no interest in National politics.

The decision to take action against the distribution of cheap quality uniform

Reacting to the issues of Hijab, halal, Hindutva and Sanatana dharma which have cropped up when elections are around the corner, the CM said that hijab and halal cases are in the court. He said the cabinet has decided to conduct an enquiry regarding the uniforms distributed to children under the Vidyavikas scheme from the Karnataka textiles organization. Since payment is also made, it has been decided that concerned people will be held responsible. Enquiry is underway and action will be taken for repayment of the amount from the concerned, he said.

