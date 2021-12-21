No shortage of fertilisers, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

For the sowing of wheat and mustard, sufficient quantity of fertilisers is available. Till now, 6.24 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea, 2.60 lakh MT of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 79,000 MT of single super phosphate and 38,661 MT of NPK have been provided, he said in his response to calling attention motions brought during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

He said keeping in view the sowing of crops in every district, fertilisers have been made available. The Chief Minister also ensured the sufficient availability of fertilisers, writing to the the Union Fertiliser Minister through a demi-official letter dated July 23, followed by another letter dated September 7.