Spread the love



















No ‘Sushasan’ but ‘Rakshas Raj’ in Bihar under Nitish: Tejashwi



Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Tuesday that the tall claims made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ‘Sushasan’ in the state are false, as he accused the JD-U leader of running a ‘Rakshas Raj’ in Bihar.

Tejashwi made the reamrk after meeting the victims of the recent Madhubani massacre.

“The main accused, Praveen Jha, is a local goon and has close connection with the district police which is why the police reached Mohamadpur village four hours after the incident despite several calls from the family members of the victims. Three women of one family lost their husbands because of the inaction of the police. Humanity was killed on March 29,” Tejashwi said.

On the day of Holi (March 29), around 35 armed men had opened fired on the family of Ranvijay Singh over a land dispute in Mohamadpur village in Madhubani district. In the brutal attack, Ranvijay Singh and his cousin brother Virendra Singh were killed on the spot. Three other family members — Rana Pratap Singh, Amrendra Singh and Rudra narayan Singh — succumbed to their injuries a day later. Another injured person, Manoj Singh, is currently admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

Madhubani SP Satya Prakash has claimed that 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, but the main accused, Praveen Jha, is still at large.

“Nitish Kumar claims that he talked to the DGP five times on that day, but still there has been no result. The main accused is absconding but the police are unable to track him. The family members of the victims are living in fear,” Tejashwi said.

“Bihar government should sack the SP, DM and DSP of Madhubani with immediate effect and form a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest the criminals. Fair investigation is not possible without sacking the top officials,” he added.

The RJD leader also criticised Nitish Kumar for not even sharing his condolences to the victims’ families. “It is extremely shameful and inhuman that the CM has not expressed his condolence even once,” he said.

“The main accused had a private armed force which he named ‘Ravan Sena’. It reflects the mindset of the person. The victims claimed that the miscreants also mutilated the bodies after the massacre,” Tejashwi said after meeting with victims’ families in Mohamadpur village.

The RJD has given Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family members of the victims.