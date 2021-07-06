Spread the love



















No Talks yet within Congress for CM in Upcoming Assembly Polls – DK Shivakumar

Udupi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar said that there have been no talks yet within the Congress party regarding its Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 assembly polls̤.

Speaking to media persons at the District congress Bhavan Ajjarkad Udupi, D K Shivakumar said, “No discussions have yet been held on the next CM candidate, no such discussions have taken place in this regard within the Congress party. I never told anyone to project me as a CM candidate. It is irrelevant in the present situation of the COVID pandemic. We should first work to solve the problems faced by the people”.

DKS further said, “BJP leaders should stop politicising the vaccination programme and provide vaccination to all. “Why is there a shortage of vaccines in the State despite the BJP being in power at the Centre? Is it enough to get publicity in the vaccination issue for a day?” he questioned.

The Union Government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka in providing vaccinations. When Gujarat is getting enough stock of the vaccines, why is Karnataka facing a shortage of vaccines?

When asked about the union government cabinet expansio̧n, Shivakumar replied, “Our state should get maximum representation in the cabinet. We are expecting the Newly appointed ministers to provide justice to the state. The people of Karnataka have elected 25 BJP MPs during the Lok Sabha polls, but unfortunately, all of them are silent”.

KPCC working president Dhruvanary̧a, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLA Gopal Poojary, District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, KPCC Panelist Veronica Cornelio were present.

