No tractor rally allowed in K’taka on R-Day – Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Bengaluru, (UNI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday made it clear that the police department will not allow tractor rally in the city on the occasion of Republic Day.

Several pro-farmers organisations have sought permission to hold the tractor-rally protest in the city to express solidarity with tractor parade in Delhi on January 26 by the protesting farmers against the farm-laws. Speaking to reporters in the city on Monday, Pant said, “We will not allow tractor rally in the city”.

The commissioner said that farmers can stage protests at Freedom Park and police will allow fast-moving vehicles if they want, but not a tractor rally.