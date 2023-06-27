No Vehicle Insurance, Don’t Drive or Ride on City Roads! Traffic Police Will Nail You

Mangaluru: One may ask Why is Motor Vehicle Insurance Mandatory? Motor vehicle insurance is mandatory for several reasons. It becomes all the more important considering the high number of motor vehicle accidents that take place in India, including Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru and the mounting number of accidents is a figure to be concerned about. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, all vehicles that operate in any public space must have a motor vehicle insurance cover. Policyholders must have at least ‘third-party liability motor insurance coverage even when opting for the basic insurance plans.

The third-party cover is essential in the event of an accident caused by the vehicle owner or another person driving the other vehicle. It is important to note that vehicle insurance coverage may or may not cover damages caused by the owner. As per sources, the Indian Parliament amended the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 which reviewed all aspects concerning transport vehicles and was implemented on 1st July 1989. The act lists out the various provisions related to licenses of conductors, licenses of drivers, registration of vehicles, controlling vehicles using permits, traffic rules, liability, offences, insurance covers, and penalties.

For this reason, all vehicle owners are urged to carry their motor vehicle insurance documents with them at all times. However, the question that most people often wonder about is why motor insurance is mandatory, which often goes unanswered. But if you want to know how many motorists driving or riding on Mangaluru streets have legal vehicle insurance- you will be surprised to know, NOT MANY. And the truth reveals when a four-wheeler or two-wheeler gets into an accident, and the rest is history.

And locally here to bring awareness on mandatory uniquely having vehicle insurance, the Kadri Police Station displayed a Blue colour Nano car right in front of the police station near the bus stop, that had met with an accident on 11 June, and posted a message on the bonnet of the car spreading the important message of having vehicle insurance.

The banner in Kannada (translated to English) states, ” ‘I met with an accident on 11 June 2023. Due to the negligence of my owner, I don’t possess any vehicle insurance. I have been placed here right in front of the Kadri police station, thereby becoming an orphan. I do not want anyone to face the situation that I am in.

According to police sources, the tragic accident that had taken place between a car and a bike at Yeyyadi, resulted in the death of a 45-year-old two-wheeler rider Veerabhadrappa and injuring of a young boy named Suresh riding a pillion. However, even though the owner of the car had renewed the vehicle insurance on the day of the accident (11 June 2023) in the morning, the policy would be activated only after midnight. Due to this, the Nano car owner named Vinod of Vamanjoor, not renewing the insurance, was not able to claim the insurance for the deceased.

A case about the accident was registered at Kadri traffic police station under IPC sections 279 and 304(a) against the Nano car owner. Sources from Kadri East Police Station reveal that in 2023, a total of 80 IMV cases had been registered there, of which three not having vehicle insurance. A case has been filed at Kadri traffic police station under IPC sections 279 and 304(a) against the Nano car owner.

In conclusion, no matter what, having Vehicle insurance to be on the road is mandatory. It is a basic requirement to be followed by all the owners of vehicles. It protects against any loss or damage caused to the vehicle in case of an accident or theft. There are multiple reasons why vehicle insurance is mandatory. One of them includes that it helps to reduce road accidents and fatalities. Insurance companies provide various types of insurance policies for vehicles, which are dependent on the type of risk involved and the value of the car. The most common types include third-party liability, comprehensive coverage, theft coverage, and collision coverage.

So, do you have vehicle Insurance? If NOT please get one immediately, thereby avoiding all the consequences during the time of the accident, and putting the third party in jeopardy.

