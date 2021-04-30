No WAITEEN if You’re EIGHTEEN! On May 1, All 18 years Old to get Vaccines, ONLY If You’re LUCKY?

Spread the love



















No WAITEEN if You’re EIGHTEEN! On May 1, the third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines. But ONLY if you’re LUCKY?

Mangaluru: Starting 1 May 2021, Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get a vaccine. In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government had announced a “liberalised and accelerated” Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. In this phase, the government pointed out that pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines are being made flexible. All stakeholders given the flexibility to customise to local needs. India has administered over 12.38 crore covid doses, even as the number of daily cases breached the 2.7 lakh-mark, forcing states to impose local lockdowns and weekend curfews. Registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group started online on the CoWIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app, from April 28- but unfortunately many didn’t get the spot to get the jab.

It is now learnt that the persons aged between 18 to 44, who are excited to get their first jab of Covid vaccination have to wait at least till May 10, since there is no availability of slots. According to DC Dr Rajendra, only a few have managed to get slots before May 10, since when the registration for vaccination was opened online post 4pm on Thursday, the website crashed and some were even unable to register themselves. “However, registration for all aged above 18 has been started through the government portal. However, they (aged between 18 to 44) have to wait until May 10. Currently all aged 45 years are being given priority”, said DC.

19-year-old Shawn, who was earlybird to login to the website, said that he did try his luck to book a slot but couldn’t. “However, my friend Deepu was lucky to get a slot on May 1 at an urban PHC,” he added. When asked whether he was disappointed, Shawn said, “I do not see being disappointed here. Many 45 plus are yet to get their second dose. If it’s open now for 18+, it will be difficult to manage. We can wait for 10 more days or even more”. Yet another IT employee Manish who too was an early bird to get registered said he did not get a slot. “My excitement to get the first dose from May 1 went in vain as I did not get any slot,” he expressed. “The portal also crashed when I tried to register,” he added.

Some of them who visited PHCs on Friday for a second dose of vaccine returned without it since there was non-availability. “If the same woes continue, there is no chance that youth like us will get their first jab at the earliest,” said 20-year-old Sunil. However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said. “The vaccine types and their prices will be displayed in the appointments module on COWIN so that the citizens can make an informed choice at the time of booking a vaccination appointment,” as per a staff at Urban PHC. All vaccination slots at private CVCs will continue to be offered only for online appointments from CoWIN or Arogya Setu. On-site registration/appointments will be allowed only if any doses are left in the last opened vial(s) to minimise vaccine wastage.