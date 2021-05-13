Spread the love



















No Weekend Curfew till May 24 – DC Dr Rajendra

Mangaluru: To contain the Coronavirus from spreading further, the state government had announced a lockdown for two weeks from May 10 to 24.

In the press statement released on May 13, by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra, it is mentioned that the state government had released the lockdown guidelines on May 9 and it has been strictly imposed in the district to contain the coronavirus.

Hence there will be no separate weekend curfew till May 24, 2021.