‘No Worries of not being appointed as Minister in CM Bommai’s Cabinet’ – Haladi Srinivas Shetty

Udupi: “Protesting for not getting the post of minister is not right. Whereas if the elected minister does not fulfil the needs of the voters, voters have the right to protest against the minister. I am not worried about not being appointed as Minister in CM Bommai’s Cabinet”, said Haladi Srinivas Shetty, a five-time MLA of Kundapur who failed to get the post of a minister in the newly appointed CM Bommai’s Cabinet.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Haladi Srinivas Shetty said, “People from all walks of life from my constituency, have voted for me as MLA five times. I have never played caste politics to become MLA. Those who play caste politics should become ministers of their Caste-based organizations, and should not contest the general elections”.

Haladi Srinivas Shetty further said, “I am not worried about not getting a chance in the new cabinet, and am not interested in giving statements every day to the media for publicity as I am not a publicity monger. When we fulfil the demands of the people in our respective constituency, we feel happy, and their blessings are the most powerful weapons for us”.

Haladi Srinivas Shetty also said, “I did not approach anyone for the post of a minister in the new cabinet. Last time some politicians asked me to come to Bangaluru assuring me of a higher position, but after I reached Bengaluru, I was disappointed. I am not involved in petty politics, I am a straightforward person. I have no fear of anyone, my voters have elected me, and I respect their views. I have always worked hard to uphold social justice. Simplicity should be in our hearts and work. At the same time, I have never wished or supported anyone lobbying for a position in the party”.

