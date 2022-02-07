‘Nobody will remove you in this session’, PM’s jibe on Adhir



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe on interruptions by floor leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Prime Minister said, “You have done your work and it has been registered by those who matter and nobody will remove you from the post in this session, take it from me.” (Har ek ko apna CR sudharne chahaiye aur main samajhta hu jitna apne kiya apka CR theek ho gaya hai). This brought huge laughter in the House.

The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, during which Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury repeatedly interrupted PM’s speech.

The PM also came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party stating that the party had not lost its arrogance even when it had been out of power for so long.

He also said that Congress seems to have decided to not come back to power for 100 years, and he too is prepared for it.

“If you had had feet on the ground, then you would have seen it. But most of you are stuck in 2014. You are facing the result. You give a lot of advice but forget that you too have had the opportunity to sit here (on the treasury benches) for 50 years,” Modi said and went on to list the states that have not voted for Congress for the last 25 years onwards.