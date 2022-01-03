NoBroker Packers and Movers Review – The Go-to Option for Hassle-free Shifting Process in Bangalore!

One of the most stressful things in life is moving from one house to another or from one city to another. In modern India, shifting houses has become far too familiar because people are constantly on the move because of better professional or educational opportunities. While it has become easy to find better living in any part of the country, the challenges while planning the entire shifting process from one house to another still exist! When I was planning to shift from my apartment in Koramangala, Bangalore to the greener pastures of HSR Layout in Bangalore itself, I was more stressed about managing the packing and moving than settling in a new locality!

After wasting a lot of time finding a trusted packers and movers service provider in and around the Koramangala locality, I came across a No broker packers and movers review in my residential complex messenger group. Living just two buildings down from mine, the uncle had just shifted in our society. He had a fantastic experience dealing with NoBroker’s customer relationship team and hence had given a rather glowing No broker movers and packers review. After consulting with him, I decided to check their website to see if the NoBroker team could help take a massive headache away from me and help me shift the entire furniture in my 2 BHK in Koramangala to my new apartment in the HSR Layout area.

The mere fact that I am writing this no broker movers and packers review should tell you that I was delighted by their service. If you are stuck in a similar situation where you cannot find a single trusted service provider nearby your location, here is a handy guide on choosing and booking some of the most highly rated packing and moving service providers via NoBroker.

How to Book Packers and Movers via NoBroker’s online Portal?

I may be living in one of the most developed and metropolitan cities in the country, but I will be the first to admit that I am not a tech-savvy person. So, when I was reading the no broker movers and packers review posted by the resident of my apartment complex, I was wondering how easy will be the process of finding the right service provider who will understand the requirement properly.

To my pleasant surprise, booking packers and movers service on Nobroker’s website and mobile app was such a smooth process!

Step 1 – I searched for packers and movers service on NoBroker’s home page and found it right away.

Step 2 – The contact form on the page helped me select the city and the pick-up and delivery location I was looking for.

Step 3 – After entering details such as apartment complex, flat number and floor of my current flat in Koramangala and the new apartment in HSR Layout, they asked me whether I wanted to opt for the “Lite” package or a full-fledged service. If you have limited items, I suggest you go for a Lite package that is cost-effective, but for anyone with a lot of furniture and heavy items, going for the more extensive package would make more sense!

Step 4 – After entering all the details, NoBroker immediately displayed a cost of approximately Rs. 13,500, which I thought was in line with the quotes that I received from some of the local vendors.

Step 5 – No broker assigned me a relationship manager who helped me decide the suitable vendor with an excellent rating and many positive NoBroker packers and movers reviews.

Scheduling the packers and movers company was just the first step; I still had some doubts about whether the vendor will reach my flat in Koramangala on time or not! On the day of the scheduled packing, the relationship manager assigned to me called me to update me that the vendor had left for my apartment and will reach in the next 30 to 45 minutes! I was highly impressed that this was the first time I was not wasting time contacting the vendors and urging them to start the work on time! I was starting to understand why the no broker movers and packers reviews online were raving about their hassle-free process!

The Packing Process – Careful and Organized!

I knew packing was the most important aspect as many things, such as experience crockery, my 55-inch TV, my glass top centre table, etc., needed extreme care. Any negligence during packing would end up in a massive loss for me, and for this very reason, I was worried that I would have to overlook every little aspect of packing once the vendors started their process.

However, the packing done by the vendors was immaculate, and it was done with so much care and attention that I was left speechless. Before starting the packing process, the team asked me how many fragile items I had in the house and which items were going to be moved and unpacked on a priority basis.

The materials used by the team, such as cardboard boxes, foam, bubble wrap, plastic foil, were top quality, and the packing was done carefully too! Some of the packed essential items:

1. Electronic appliances such as TV, washing machine, juicer, refrigerator, etc.

2. Delicate crockery and glass decorative material

3. 2 king-sized beds along with pillows and mattresses

4. Sofa cum bed along with large pillows.

5. Kitchen utensils, gas cylinders, stove and storage containers.

6. Wardrobe, clothes, shoes and stationery materials such as files.

Moving The Furniture to New Home – On-time Delivery!

The loading of my items was done with equal care, and since we had a service lift, it was easier to move the heavy furniture from my flat on the 4th floor to the tempo trucks that the vendor had parked in the residential complex.

The team ensured that the stuff being moved was not harmed, and the overall planning of the moving process was reasonably smooth. I also received another call from the relationship manager asking if the packing and moving were up to my expectations and if the team was coordinating with me.

Unpacking and Assembling the Furniture – No Complaints!

After reaching my new home in the HSR Layout area, the team started unloading all the packed furniture and unpacking the items as per my priorities. Since I had informed the vendor to set up the kitchen before any other room, everyone obliged and helped me set up the kitchenware before any other furniture items.

None of the delicate crockery and glassware in my kitchen had even a tiny scratch is a testament to the service that NoBroker provides! The team also helped reassemble large furniture items such as my king-sized beds, sofa-cum-bed, centre table, chairs, electronic items, etc.

It took around 1 hour to unpack everything and assemble it the way I wanted. However, the entire team was highly cooperative and calm during the entire process, which is the most important reason I am writing this no broker packers and movers review with just positive and glowing words.

4 Reasons why I would Recommend NoBroker Packers and Movers service to everyone reading this –

1. Dedicated Move Manager assistance to coordinate your movement

2. Trained and Professional labour

3. Bubble / Foam wrap packing of electronic goods, fragile items

4. Dismantling & reassembling of items as per my liking

There is really no value that one can attach to a peaceful shifting process. My experience with the vendor and the relationship manager assigned to me by NoBroker could not have gone any better! If you are looking for a reliable packing and moving vendor then do check out the options through NoBroker’s online portals.