‘No’man Tuka Monti Maye’ Konkani Unplugged Hymn by BAC Released!

‘No’man Tuka Monti Maye’ Konkani Unplugged Hymn by BLUE ANGELS CHOIR ft. Dolwin Kolalagiri RELEASED on Sunday, 4 September

Mangaluru: As the Catholic community in the coastal belt is gearing up to celebrate ‘Monti Fest’ on September 8th, Blue Angels Choir in collaboration with Dolwin Kolalagiri releases its new project the Unplugged version of a popular Konkani hymn ‘No’man Tuka Monti Maye’ on their YouTube channel.

Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca, the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Miracles Cathedral, Udupi had penned down the lyrics a few years ago. This hymn has been released in a Konkani Devotional Album named Neketr Fanthyachem produced by Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca and Rev. Fr Clement Mascarenhas.

The music has been produced and rearranged by Dolwin Kolalagiri. The vocal arrangements have been done by Denzil Pereira, the Co-ordinator of Blue Angels Choir. Sonal Agnes Monteiro, ‘Rani Kogull’ of SOAD 5 Konkani reality show has rendered her vocals for this project. BAC becomes the first Choir to introduce Opera in town, Sonali Noronha has sung the Opera; The project has been mixed and mastered by Srikanth Srinivas Chennai.

The chorus has been sung by Neel Coelho, Hansel Rego, Chrisel Vas, Dheeraj Lobo, Dealle Dsouza, Prithuma Monteiro, Hayden Sequeira, Simone Angela Monteiro, Valeny Goveas, Livea Gomes, Ketan Castelino Verlyn Goveas and Denzil Pereira.

Vocals were recorded by Stephen Frank at Carmel Audio Studio, Carmel Hill, Mangalore and by Srikanth Srinivas Chennai. The video has been shot by Rahul Pinto. While Rev. Fr Stephen Lobo, Director, Carmel Kiran Media has done the colour grading whereas the video has been edited by Cliyon D’Souza. The video has been shot at Victoria Bagh, Derebail. Thumbnail and Posters have been designed by Ashish Joseph Carvalho at Gratia Graphic Design.

About BLUE ANGELS CHOIR :

Blue Angels Choir came into existence on 1st January 2014. Initially, it was called PADUA BLUE ANGELS as most of the singers in the group were from Padua Institutions. The main intention to start this group was to sing in church on various occasions. Later on, as years passed by they began to give Public Performances, perform for Music Concerts of various Konkani Singers and perform as Micro bands for Receptions, Private Gigs & Corporate Events, also leading Taize worship.

Fr Michael Santhumayor is the mentor and Denzil Pereira is the coordinator of this group. This group sings in 4 voices, (i.e, Soprano, Tenor, Alto & Bass) which makes this group Unique and One of its kind. BAC has sung for more than 200 choirs and has given TV and radio programmes. They have done more than 20 musical experiments to date and it’s the first group to come up with Konkani Medley. Till now they have released 10 covers on YouTube.

