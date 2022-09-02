‘Noman Tuka Monti Maye’ Konkani Unplugged Hymn by BLue Angels Choir feat Dolwin Kolalagiri set to premiere on 4 September 2022

Mangaluru: It is a month of flowers present in every corner, a week to recall and Glorify during the feast of Blessed Virgin Mary, as Mangaloreans celebrate it as ‘Monti Fest’. To mark this festivity, Blue Angels Choir, Mangaluru in collaboration with Dolwin Kolalagiri brings to you a nostalgic touch by releasing its new project on Sunday 04th September, 2022 the Unplugged version of a popular Konkani hymn “Noman Tuka Monti Maye” which will be released on their YouTube Channel.

Fr Valerian Mendonca, the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Miracles Cathedral, Udupi had penned down the lyrics a few years ago. This hymn has been released in a Konkani Devotional Album named Neketr Fanthyachem produced by Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca and Rev. Fr Clement Mascarenhas.

The music has been produced and rearranged by Dolwin Kolalagiri. The vocal arrangements have been done by Denzil Pereira, the Co-ordinator of Blue Angels Choir. Sonal Agnes Monteiro, ‘Rani Kogull’ of SOAD 5 Konkani reality show has rendered her vocals for this project. Blue Angels Choir, Mangaluru becomes the first Choir to introduce Opera in town, Sonali Noronha has sung the Opera;

DOLWIN KOLALAGIRI

The chorus has been sung by Neel Coelho, Hansel Rego, Chrisel Vas, Dheeraj Lobo, Dealle Dsouza, Prithuma Monteiro, Hayden Sequeira, Simone Angela Monteiro, Valeny Goveas, Livea Gomes, Ketan Castelino Verlyn Goveas and Denzil Pereira.

Vocals were recorded by Stephen Frank at Carmel Audio Studio, Carmel Hill-Bikarnakatte , Mangaluru and the video has been shot by Rahul Pinto. While Fr Stephen Lobo, Director, Carmel Kiran Media has done the color grading whereas the video has been edited by Cliyon Dsouza. The video has been shot at Victoria Bagh, Derebail. Posters and thumbnails have been designed by Ashish Joseph Carvalho at Gratia Graphic Design.

Do watch the teaser of ‘Noman Tuka Monti Maye Unplugged’ below and stay tuned as Blue Angels Choir, Mangaluru for the premier on Sunday, 4th September on their YouTube Channel at 11AM (IST)

About BLUE ANGELS CHOIR :

Blue Angels Choir came into existence on 1st January 2014. Initially it was called PADUA BLUE ANGELS as most of the singers in the group were from Padua Institutions. The main intention to start this group was to sing in church for various occasions. Later on as years passed by they began to give Public Performances, perform for Music Concerts of various Konkani Singers and perform as Micro bands for the Receptions, Private Gigs & Corporate Events, also leading Taize worship.

This group sings in four voices, (i.e, Soprano, Tenor, Alto & Bass) which makes this group a Unique and One of its kind. BAC has sung for more than 200 choirs, and has given TV and radio programmes. They have done more than 20 musical experiments till date and it’s the first group to come up with Konkani Medley. Till now they have released 10 covers on YouTube.

