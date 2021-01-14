Spread the love



















Non-Kudlaites Keep the Spirit of ‘Makara Sankranti’ Alive Dedicating it to the Deity Surya

Mangaluru: Karnataka, including Mangaluru, celebrates the festival of Sankranthi significantly in more ways than one. The day is considered very auspicious and is deeply associated with the harvest culture of the land. The festival is regarded as an occasion to display man’s gratitude to nature. In rural areas particularly, the festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. The harvested food grains are arranged in heaps and are offered puja. While Sankranti is celebrated with vigour in almost every village and town with adventurous games marking the festival in South India, Mangaluru is an exception. For Kudlaites, the festival hardly rings a bell. While many settlers in Mangaluru celebrate the festival at home, in native places, in other districts or states, a few ‘outsiders’ keep the spirit of this festival alive in the coastal city. Few organizations celebrate it with a Sri Satyanarayana Puja and later family members will share ellu (gingelly), bella (jaggery) and kabbu (sugar cane) as it is considered as a symbol of prosperity. They also prepare and distribute pongal (rice item) to all members who participate in the festival. Another major ritual as part of the festival is offering arati to children. All children below five years of age are offered arati by elders.

People of Mangaluru, especially women, have no other choice other than shelling out some extra money to buy flowers that are important to religious rituals. There is more demand for jasmine, chrysanthemum, marigold and roses during Pongal and Makara Sankranti. Flower vendors near KSRTC bus stand, Bejai and other flower vendors at other places in the City are making brisk business, and even though the prices of flowers have gone up from Rs 800 to Rs 1200 now, devotees without any hesitation are ready to spend. Most flowers to the City come from Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Anekal, Bagepalli, Chikballapur, Doddaballapur, and Gauribidanur. “We have no other option than to buy flowers since we cannot complete our puja without them. The only thing we can do is reduce the number of flowers we use,’’ said Sumavati, a home-maker.

Makara Sankranti or Uttarayan or Maghi or simply Sankranti is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the deity Surya (sun). It is observed each year in the lunar month of Magha which corresponds with the month of January as per the Gregorian calendar and is a day the people of India and Nepal celebrate their harvest. It marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara Rashi (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makara Sankranti is one of the few ancient Indian and Nepali festivals that has been observed according to solar cycles, while most festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the lunisolar. Being a festival that celebrates the solar cycle, it almost always falls on the same Gregorian date every year (January 14/15), except in some years when the date shifts by a day for that year.

The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names, such as Magha Sankranti in Nepal, Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi (preceded by Lohri) in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, popular amongst both the Hindus and Sikhs, Sukarat in central India, Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal (also called Poush Sankranti), Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (also called Khichidi Sankranti) or as Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Makara Sankranti is observed with social festivities such as colourful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas, melas (fairs), dances, kite flying, bonfires and feasts. Many observers go to sacred rivers or lakes and bathe in a ceremony of thanks to the sun. Every twelve years(marking one complete revolution of Jupiter around the Sun) the Hindu’s observe Makara Sankranti with one of the world’s largest mass pilgrimages, with an estimated to 100 million people attending the event. At this event, they say a prayer to the sun and bathe at the Prayaga confluence of the River Ganga and River Yamuna at the Kumbha Mela, a tradition attributed to Adi Shankaracharya.

India is a land of love, devotion, brotherhood, a land of culture and tradition. Respecting each other’s tradition and culture we celebrate many festivals here and it’s not wrong to say it’s a land of festivals. Makara Sankranti is one of the important festivals in Hindu culture which is dedicated to Lord Sun. On this auspicious day, the Sun starts its northward or uttarayan movement or moves towards the northern hemisphere. So it’s called Uttarayan. From Makara Sankranti, days become longer and nights shorter, and it marks the end of the winter.

Another belief is that on this auspicious day Sun enters the zodiac makar or Capricorn. According to Hindu mythology and scriptures, it is believed that dakshinayan movement is God’s night which is considered as the darkest period and not an auspicious time, it’s marked as negative. It is a festival that highlights the strong bond between a father and son. This is the religious part of the story. Makara Sankranti is mainly observed as a festival of harvesting, harvesting of the rabi crops. So, this is a festival which has not only religious but cultural significance. It is very much related to our life.

Besides this, the fragrance of sweets, especially sesame/ til chikkis, or tilgud, badam ladoos, coconut ladoos, aroma of melting jaggery, bonfires, yummy and healthy khichdi, makar melas/fairs and colourful kites make everyone a bit nostalgic and it takes us back in our childhood days. It’s the one festival which is celebrated differently in various parts of India. Makara Sankranti is one of the auspicious and propitious days for Hindus. As the Sun God is the symbol of light, it takes us from darkness to light. It is one of those fewest Indian festivals to be celebrated in many states and every year it falls on 14th/15th January. Each state has its own way of celebrating the festival. Kite flying, sesame chikkis, sweets and ladoos are the main attraction of the festival. Makara fairs are organized with lots of merrymaking and people visit fairs and enjoy a lot.

Inputs from Wikipedia