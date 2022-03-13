Noor Mohammed Elected District Working President of ACSA Karnataka

Aboobakker Siddiq Elected State General Secretary and Noor Mohammed District Working President of All-College Student Association (R) Karnataka

Mangaluru: Aboobakker Siddiq has been elected as the state general secretary and Noor Mohammed as district working president of the All-College Student Association (R) Karnataka.

Inauguration of the All college student association (R) 2022-23 was held at the Lions Club near Circuit House, Mangaluru. More than a thousand students participated in the program.

Siddiq is involved in various student related works and has worked as a COVID warrior during the pandemic. Siddiq has also served as the district working president in the year 2021.

Siddiq said that top priority will be given to educating underprivileged students, nation-building and educating awareness about the rights of the students.

Noor Mohammed said that he will build a strong and harmonious student group in the district, and there are various issues to be sorted out, related to the university.