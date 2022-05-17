‘Noorondu Nenapu-Memories are Forever’! Centenarian MOM Felicitated by SON

‘Noorondu Nenapu-Memories are Forever’! Centenarian Mom Smt U Vasanthi Felicitated by Son, Eminent Social Worker, former District Chief Commissioner for Bharat Scouts and Guides, former Secretary of Dakshina Kannada Red Cross Society, former Member of Governing Council of Pilikula NisargaDhama, former convener of Karavali Utsav.Social Worker and Active Member of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) N G Mohan. It was a Three -in-One Event- Release of ‘Beedi Deepada Belaku’, a book of reminiscences of N. G. Mohan; Dedication of The Anirudh Charitable Trust in memory of Anirudh Mohan (late son of Sri N. G. Mohan); and Felicitation of centenarian Smt. U. Vasanthi (Retired Teacher, Besant Institutions and mother of Sri N. G. Mohan)

Mangaluru: ‘Noorondu Nenapu – Memories are Forever’, a unique programme combining three events was organised on Sunday, 15 May 2022 at Fr. L.F. Rasquinha Hall, St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru. The programme included the release of ‘Beedi Deepada Belaku’, a book of reminiscences of N. G. Mohan, dedication of The Anirudh Charitable Trust in memory of late youth Anirudh Mohan and felicitation of centenarian Smt. U. Vasanthi, a retired teacher of Besant Institutions, Mangaluru

The Programme Organised by N. G. Mohan, Beta Agencies & Projects Pvt. Ltd. (Pharmaceutical Distributors), eminent social worker, former District Chief Commissioner for Bharat Scouts and Guides, former secretary of Dakshina Kannada Red Cross Society, former Member of Governing Council of Pilikula NisargaDhama, former convener of Karavali Utsav and Active Member of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA)

The dignitaries for the occasion were -Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to Be University; Prof. B. A. Viveka Rai, Former Vice Chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysore; Rev. Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ, Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province and Former Rector, St Aloysius College; Dr. Amrith Someshwar, Veteran Scholar and Renowned Litterateur; and U. Yashodar, Chairman, Surfa Coats India Private Limited, Bengaluru.

Rev. Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ, Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province and Former Rector, St Aloysius College inaugurated and blessed the event with the lighting of the lamp. He described N. G. Mohan is a model alumnus of St. Aloysius College as he has dedicated his life to helping others. “He has inspired all of us to become givers in life,” he said.

‘Beedi Deepada Belaku’, book of reminiscences of N. G. Mohan, was released by Prof. B. A. Viveka Rai, Former Vice Chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysore. This Kannada book narrates the important and interesting incidents and anecdotes of N. G. Mohan’s life of 75 years. It celebrates his childhood memories and his lifelong relationship with eleven of his closest childhood friends.

In his address, Prof. B. A. Viveka Rai observed that ‘Beedi Deepada Belaku’ is a metaphor for a ‘rendezvous’ or meeting point for people under the street light. “Meeting point is a platform which rises above our differences like caste, creed or background. We need a meeting point in all aspects of life. Only then society can thrive. This book is a manifesto for keeping good relations,” he said.

On the same occasion another book ‘Idam Shareeram’, which is a compilation of tributes by Ms Chetana, a staff member of N. G. Mohan, was presented to him as a gift on this special occasion. The staff members of his office have been an integral part of his social service activities over the last few decades and have worked as a team in supporting him in his various endeavours for the betterment of society.



Ms Chetana, a staff member of N. G. Mohan

The Anirudh Charitable Trust was dedicated with the digital launch of its logo by veteran scholar and litterateur Dr. Amrith Someshwar. The trust is established in memory of Anirudh Mohan, the late son of N. G. Mohan and his wife Sujatha Mohan. He passed away on May 28, 2013, at the tender age of 28 due to cardiac arrest. The trust aims to provide financial assistance to poor people needing cancer treatment, dialysis and other costly treatments which can financially ruin their families. The trust will also help in the education of poor children and the rehabilitation of orphans and destitutes. Presiding over the function, Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed to be University observed: “Every individual is an inseparable part of society. Hence it is everyone’s duty to help others in need.”

Felicitation of Centenarian Teacher U. Vasanthi :

U. Vasanthi, a retired teacher of Besant Institutions was felicitated on completing 100 years. She is the wife of Late Narayana U., mother of N. G. Mohan and the grandmother of late Anirudh Mohan. Her nephew U. Yashodar, Chairman of Surfa Coats India Private Limited, Bangalore and her former student Jayanthi paid rich tributes to U. Vasanthi. “As our teacher Mrs. U. Vasanthi loved and encouraged us. She was highly disciplined, completely dedicated and involved in every aspect of our upbringing. She continues to influence us even today,” Jayanthi said. The felicitation was followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

Centenarian Teacher U. Vasanthi

N. G. Mohan welcomed the gathering and gave the introductory address. Parameshwari, former student of Smt. U. Vasanthi, gave a vote of thanks. Dinesh Nayak, Lecturer in Kannada, St. Aloysius College was the master of ceremonies. Welcome dance and prayer was rendered by the students of St. Aloysius College. Maskiri Kudla – Tulunaada Kalaabirse Deepak Rai Panaje Team staged a Tulu comedy skit.

About THE ANIRUDH CHARITABLE TRUST:

This is a charitable trust established in memory of Anirudh Mohan, the late son of Sri N. G. Mohan and his wife Smt. Sujatha Mohan. The second son of his parents, Anirudh Mohan was born on February 22, 1984 and passed away on May 28, 2013, at the tender age of 28 due to cardiac arrest. He was employed in the Middle East at the time of his death. The trust is established by his parents with the support of their friends, well wishers and generous philanthropists. The trust aims to provide financial assistance and moral support to poor people who are in need of medical treatment, focussing mainly on patients suffering from terminal illnesses like cancer, stroke, kidney dysfunction and AIDS as the financial burden of such deadly maladies can have a devastating effect on their families. The trust will also undertake other activities like rehabilitation of orphans and destitutes, education of poor children and providing other forms of support for the uplift of talented youth hailing from underprivileged families.