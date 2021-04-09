Spread the love



















Normal Life Hit as KSRTC Strike Enters Day 3! More Private Contract Buses Running

Mangaluru: In the wake of a strike called by the transport employees demanding they be considered government employees, state-run bus services across the state were crippled on Saturday the third day of the strike by the transport employees. The ever-bustling KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai, Mangaluru wore a completely different look with Private and Mini-buses dotting the bus stand, as the indefinite stir launched by KSRTC employees, seeking fulfilment of their nine-point charter of demands, including implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, began this morning. Only 25-30 KSRTC buses were put into service today by the department on routes of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Kasargod, and few other destinations.

During the last two days, the strike was a total success in the city and district, with no KSRTC buses operating from the KSRTC Bejai City Bus Stand and also at the State Bank bus stand since morning. While the KSRTC buses didn’t operate from the State bank area, it saw a beeline of Private buses and other public transport vehicles waiting to pick up passengers, who were however less in number as compared to usual days, the City Bus Stand wore a completely deserted look, with no passengers nor buses.

Although the Transport Unions of all the four Road Transport Corporations of the State — KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC — had called the indefinite strike two days ago, where KSRTC buses went off the roads which severely inconvenienced the passengers. With KSRTC services having stopped, Private buses have lined up in front of the bus stand. This has also created confusion among the passengers, as they knew little about the destination of the buses and the fares. The authorities and district administration, taking note of the plight and inconvenience of passengers, allowed entry of Private buses, Cabs, Tempos and other Public Transport Vehicles inside the Bus Stand after giving them only temporary permission to ply.

As the Transport Unions had announced their indefinite strike in advance, the number of passengers at the bus stand was far less than any other normal days. Private bus operators were given permission to operate on routes like Bengaluru, Madikeri, Puttur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Mandya etc., starting from KSRTC Bus stand-Bejai and also from the state bank area. Rumours are that, taking advantage of the absence of KSRTC buses, private bus operators have been charging a higher fare citing reasons such as the hike in diesel prices, rise in Insurance premiums and increase in prices of spare parts. Also as no KSRTC city buses operated from the City Bus Stand, local commuters were forced to take autos, cabs, taxis and other public transport vehicles to reach their destinations, which charged exorbitant fares taking advantage of the situation.

A KSRTC official speaking to Team Mangalorean said that the KSRTC authorities have been in touch with the staff and workers and that efforts are still going on to convince the staff to call off the indefinite strike and return to work. He further said that the revenues of the Rural Division, which was just beginning to look up over the past few months following the relaxation of COVID-induced lockdown, will now take a hit once again due to the strike. The Division is expected to suffer a revenue loss of Rs. 60 lakh per day on account of the strike, he added.

With the Government rejecting their main demand of implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, the Transport Unions have remained adamant on their stand and said that they will not withdraw the strike unless the Government honours the assurance that it had given when the workers had held a similar indefinite strike in December last. In the meantime, in yet another bid to dissuade the striking employees from withdrawing their participation in the strike, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation authorities have issued notices to the striking employees to vacate the staff quarters allotted to them immediately. The authorities have also warned of disciplinary steps and other actions would be taken on striking employees if they don’t return to work, and they could be also terminated from the job.