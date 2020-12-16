Spread the love



















North Police Station Head Constable on Duty Attacked near New Chitra Junction

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident the head constable of the North police station was injured, when a pillion rider attacked him while he was on duty near New Chitra Junction here, on December 16.

The injured Police Head constable Ganesh Kamath was on duty near New Chitra Junction, when the miscreant attacked him.

According to the police, on December 16, at around 11:30 am, Ganesh Kamath from Mangaluru North Police Station was on duty near New Chitra Junction. A two-wheeler suddenly stopped near him, dropped the pillion and sped away. The person who was dropped attacked Ganesh Kamath with a sharp weapon for no reason and fled from the spot.

In the incident, Ganesh Kamath sustained injuries on his right hand. A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police Station under Cr.No. 111/2020 u/s 332, 353,307 r/w 34 IPC.

During investigations, both the attackers have been identified. A special team has been formed to trace the accused.