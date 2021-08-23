Spread the love



















Northeast to see enhanced rainfall activity

New Delhi: Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim till August 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

“Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya till August 25 while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 27,” a release from the IMD said on Monday.

It also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on August 26 and 27.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over rest parts of country till August 27 outside Rajasthan, where dry weather is likely from August 25 to 27.

