Northern Command chief pays visit to his first commanding officer and mentor



ArrayJammu: General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt General Y.K. Joshi, paid a visit to his first Commanding Officer, Colonel K.S. Jamwal, VSM (Retired), at his residence in Jammu.

The Army Commander was commissioned into 13 JAK RIF known as the “Bravest of the Brave”, the unit with two Param Vir Chakra awardees from the Kargil War, an official statement noted.

Col Jamwal has been a “role model” to emulate, contributing immensely in the “glorious military career” of General Joshi spanning nearly four decades.

“The meeting was a nostalgic throwback of Gen. Joshi’s association with Col. K.S. Jamwal with both sharing and reliving the old memories. The meeting was a tribute by the General to his mentor who groomed him during the formative years of military career, giving a strong foundation to later grow into a war hero, an inspiring military leader and a soldier’s General.

“General Joshi believes that first few years of unit life have been the most valuable part of his foundation as an Army officer and he credits Col. Jamwal for grooming and shaping him for future challenges and enriching contributions,” it said.

Expressing gratitude to Col Jamwal, General Joshi said, “You’re an incredible trainer, and I’m grateful for your guidance, encouragement and constant motivation, which pushed me to immense heights, I never imagined. Thank you for inspiring me to be excellent in everything I do.”

Col Jamwal recalled, “Gen Joshi was commissioned in 13 JAK RIF as 2nd Lieutenant and joined in Nagaland when I was commanding the unit. Right from his early service days, he exhibited the winning streak and was always in the forefront with a sound professional approach… I’m truly proud of him and his achievements.”

The officer also commanded 13 JAK RIF in Operation Vijay and Parakram.

Gen Joshi caught the attention of the nation during the Kargil War with his “outstanding leadership” when he led his unit to unprecedented success.

In Operation Vijay under his command, the unit was awarded a total of 37 gallantry awards including two Param Vir Chakras, eight Vir Chakras and 14 Sena Medals.

The unit was also awarded the Chief of Army Staff unit citation and the ‘Bravest of the Brave’ award.