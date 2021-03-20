Spread the love



















Norwegian PM probed over possible breach of curbs



Oslo: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is being investigated for a possible breach of coronavirus restrictions, police said on Friday.

Solberg last month celebrated her 60th birthday at the southern ski resort of Geilo with members of her extended family, dpa news agency reported.

On two occasions there were more than 10 people gathered, violating the cap on public gatherings.

The Prime Minister told public broadcaster NRK on Thursday that she “should have been better aware of the rules”.

The statement and media reports were grounds for the police to begin a probe, the police district said in an emailed statement to dpa news agency.

The probe was to clarify if local or national restrictions were breached, and would subsequently be assessed by a prosecutor, the statement read.

According to NRK, more than 10 members of Solberg’s family had dinner together on two occasions. Once at a local restaurant, when Solberg did not attend.

Solberg however, was present at a second gathering in a rented apartment where the 14 people dined, the report said.

After questions from NRK, Solberg said she realised the gatherings constituted events covered by the restrictions.

National rules in February capped private gatherings at a restaurant to at most 10 people.

The country of 5.3 million has reported 84,553 coronavirus cases and 643 deaths since the pandemic began.