Not a face but public issues to dominate 2024 polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Buoyed by the success of the Opposition’s meet where 20 odd like-minded parties met on a common platform in Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will not be contested on the face of one person but on the issues faced by common people.



Patna: Buoyed by the success of the Opposition’s meet where 20 odd like-minded parties met on a common platform in Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will not be contested on the face of one person but on the issues faced by common people.

Hailing the rich heritage of his state, he said Bihar is the birthplace of democracy and a number of movements started here.

“Bihar is the birthplace of democracy where big movements have taken place. It was his state that had taken the initiative to show direction to the country during the emergency. Today, when the country is faced with a similar situation, the coming together of top leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Patna for the Opposition meet was a big thing. We did not assemble here for ourselves but have united to fight for the cause of the common man and to defeat fascist forces,” Yadav said.

“Our goal is to unite the country. The next election would take place not for one person but it is an election of the people,” Yadav said.

Asked whether Arvind Kejriwal is not pleased with the meeting, Yadav said that no one is dissatisfied.

Like this: Like Loading...