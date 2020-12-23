Spread the love



















Not A Joyous Christmas for those Coming Home from the UK! No Family Time instead 7-day Quarantine

Not A Joyful Christmas for those Coming Home from the UK! No Family Time instead, 7-day Quarantine. It is learnt that 56 persons have reached Dakshina Kannada district from the UK from December 7 till now, and on 21 December eight international passengers have reached Udupi district, of which five are from the UK, two from Canada and one from Ireland.

Samson Pinto (name changed) who had specially come down from England to Mangaluru after eight years to find his life-partner, arranged by a match-maker here, is totally disappointed since he can’t go out due to orders from the officials to undergo quarantine. “What bad luck. Total waste of my time and money”, he adds.

Mangaluru: With a new variant of coronavirus emerging in the U.K., the Karnataka government has mandated a seven-day quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from that country, Denmark and the Netherlands. State Health Minister K Sudhakar said that those who arrived in the state from these countries during the last 14 days would be traced in the next 24 hours and subjected to RT-PCR test.

Sudhakar, in a tweet, said initial studies in the U.K suggested that the virus may be more contagious than the present one, but not more virulent. Pointing out that the Centre has suspended flights originating from the U.K. from Wednesday till December 31, he said the state government, as a precautionary measure, has mandated seven day home quarantine for travellers from the U.K, Denmark and Netherlands. While there is no need to panic, I urge people to continue to follow all precautionary measures and stay safe,” he said in another tweet.

The Minister said that on Monday, 291 people arrived in the state by a British Airways flight and 246 by Air India. Of them 138 had not submitted negative test reports, his office said in a statement. “We will trace them and do an RT-PCR test on them,” he said. Sudhakar further said that kiosks would be opened at airports to screen international travellers. Strict action would be taken against owners of hotels, resorts and pubs who violate government guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the minister warned, as he ruled out a lockdown for now.

As per the recent report, the new strain of the COVID virus which is believed to be spreading faster than the earlier virus, which has been identified in the United Kingdom, and now the DK Health officials are very much concerned and worried about the spread of the virus in the coastal area, since already 56 persons have reached Dakshina Kannada district from the UK from December 7 till now, and on 21 December, 8 international passengers had reached Udupi district, of which 5 were from the UK, two from Canada and one from Ireland. Meantime, the district health department has ordered home quarantine for all of them.

It is learnt that these passengers came to Bengaluru and from there they came to their respective hometowns by buses or flights. According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy, all of these passengers had been asked to follow home quarantine in England before they boarded their flights to India, and all of them showed negative test reports. However, as per the government rules they still have to do the mandated 7-day quarantine in Mangaluru. It is also learnt that out of the passengers, many of them hailed from Mangaluru and Bantwal, and one flew back to England on 21 December.

All those flying into Karnataka from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands will have to undergo RT-PCR Covid tests on arrival. New international travel guidelines issued by the health department state all passengers originating from these countries — even those transiting through other airports outside the UK — will be tested. Travellers found infected will be isolated in the hospital and their samples will be sent for molecular testing. Those who test negative must remain in home quarantine for seven days.

The move, which comes in the wake of the central government halting all flights between India and the UK, is aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus strain that was recognised in the UK in September and confirmed earlier this month. It has now spread to countries in Europe too. Since RT-PCR test results will take more than six hours to come in, holding passengers at the airport till then will be a challenge. But experts said: “Currently if a person has no symptoms, we can’t hold them back at the airport. Passengers will be sent home after taking their swab samples at the airport kiosk.”

The state is already tracking all those who travelled from the UK in the past 14 days. The last direct flight from the UK was on Sunday (Dec 20) when a total of 537 people landed in Bengaluru, health and family welfare department records. Of them, 138 did not carry a Covid negative certificate. The health department will trace swab samples of those who have a travel history to the UK since December 7 and who tested positive, for further research.

Dr Bairy has requested people to pass information if any about the passengers arriving from abroad to the health department through medical officers, health and ASHA workers.

For more information, people may call the DHO (9449843050), District Nodal Officer for Covid-19 (9972343984), District Surveillance Officer (9972343984), Taluk Health Officers of Mangaluru (9448151928), Bantwal (9845838677), Belthangady (9845967576), Puttur (9448445853) or Sullia (9449662224)

