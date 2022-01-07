Not a single Covid patient in ICU in Bengaluru, K’taka Cong President Shivakumar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday took on the ruling BJP government over disallowing the Padayatra for Mekedatu project citing Covid restrictions, saying none of the ICUs in the city has a single Covid patient.

“Where is Covid?” he questioned.

Speaking to reporters Shivakumar asserted that his patry will go ahead with the padayatra and that the BJP government cannot prevent it. The decision to get prohibitory orders clamped in Ramnagar district was taken to stall their 10-day padayatra, he alleged.

“Through ur soures we have found out that there is not a single Covid case in ICU of any of the hospitals in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. I have also spoken to former health ministers and our own sources. I will hold a press conference shortly to reveal more details on this,” he stated.

Shivakumar further appealed to all legislators to reach Kanakapur and participate in the worshiping programme at Mekedatu on Saturday before the beginning of padayatra on Sunday.

The bookings at hotels have been canceled and the government is getting it done.

“Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Iare committed to our earlier statements on Mekedatu Padayatra. On Saturday at 3 p,m., we are conducting a worship ceremony. All are coming for the function. Let them (the government) do what they want. If they want to put me in jail, let them do it,” he said.

Demanding the speeding up of implementation of the Mekadatu project, which would supply adequate drinking water to Bengaluru, the Congress has announced a padaytra on Janary 9.