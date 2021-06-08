Spread the love



















Not ‘Black Fungus’ Instead ‘Black Ambulance’ Seen ‘Rusting In Peace’ in Wenlock Premises?

Mangaluru : Sadly making headline news during the second wave of Covid-19 ravaging throughout India, where doctors are now reporting a rash of cases involving a rare infection – also called the “Black Fungus” – among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables- a disease that affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immune compromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS, here in Mangaluru we have yet another Breaking News happening at District Wenlock Hospital about the Death of a Black Ambulance, which was meant to take those to their ‘R.I.P’ Destination is itself ‘Rusting In Peace?’

It’s been years that a “Black Ambulance” has been sitting in the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital-Mangaluru, which was suppose to be used for ferrying corpses from the hospital to their respective destinations is DEAD-it is because among many reasons, one being that the administration was not able to find a designated driver, even after floating four-five tenders long ago. Couple of years ago District Surgeon and Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi speaking to Team Mangalorean had said, “In almost all districts, non-government organizations (NGO) have come forward and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with government hospitals to operate the black ambulance. But here even after tenders were given out, we were not able to find a suitable driver to operate the black ambulance.

This “Black Ambulance” named as “Shradhanjali Vaahana”, an ambulance donated by Sasvat and U T Fareed Foundation to transport bodies of the poor, is also gathering dust without a driver and proper maintenance, even though the Government hospital lacks ambulances, during this pandemic. When the ‘Black Ambulance’ was brought to Wenlock, it was decided to run the black ambulance by outsourcing the posts of the driver and the cleaner. On the reasons behind zero response to operating the black ambulance, ambulance operators in the city said tender conditions were vague. The tender documents gave an impression that no fare should be collected from those who sought to shift corpses. There was no clarity on who will pay the salary of the driver, cleaner, fuel and other maintenance costs. As per MLA U T Khader “The Shradhanjali Vaahanas (Ambulances) were given to 30 districts when I was the health minister then, in memory of my father Late MLA U T Fareed. These ambulances were donated to government hospitals to help the poor and give dignity to the dead. Unfortunately, these vehicles have not been put into use. Therefore I urge the government to appoint drivers and the required staff and start operating these Shradhanjali Ambulances soon”.

In response to this, Dr Rajeshwari denying any confusion in tenders had said that a MoU will be signed with a registered NGO- under the condition that the ambulance has to be parked in front of Wenlock Hospital’s Administrative Complex. The MoU includes fare to be fixed per kilometer which is economical when compared to fares of other private ambulances. That was said by Dr Rajeshwari a few years ago, but until today 5 June 2021 the ambulance has not been moved from that spot. Later when Team Mangalorean contacted Dr Julain Saldanha, RMO-Wenlock Hospital, he directed us to contact the then DHO Dr Ramakrishna at the District Health Office, since they have been assigned to take care of the black ambulance service. When we contacted Dr Ramakrishna he had said, ” We are still looking for a reliable driver- at first we will start with one driver, but eventually we will go for two or more”.

Drivers will be paid, only the service of transporting the corpses is free, which will be borne by the administration. We are looking for a driver from an outsource or even NGO or other organizations who are ready to maintain the black ambulance service. We are ready for the deal. We have no idea why no one is coming forward to take up the driver job of this black ambulance”. On 10 August 2020 Team Mangalorean had made yet another report Why Even Sanction 15 New Ambulances when Few Old Ones are Rusting at Wenlock Hospital.



During a meeting held in the City on 9 August 2020 with District Minister In-Charge Kota Srinivas Poojary, State Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ashwath Narayan had agreed to provide 25,000 COVID Rapid Test Kits, and also 15 ambulances to contain the increasing Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada. And one thing for sure that politicians, like Ministers, MLA’s, MP’s know how to make good before their term ends, by certain projects, which are more beneficial to them than the people. Even though Team Mangalorean had highlighted the issues pertaining to this report in other two articles (Ref: Wonder Why 108 Ambulances Are Late, ‘Cause Bunch of Them are R I P in Wenlock Premises ) and (‘Black Ambulance’ to Take Corpses to ‘R.I.P’ Destination is ‘Rusting In Peace?’ ) , However, the concerned authorities in the District Administration, the politicians nor the management of Wenlock Hospital have still not taken any action to rectify the issues.

If you visit the District Wenlock Hospital, you’ll notice a bunch of rusted 108 ambulances sitting in the premises of the hospital, apart from this Black Ambulance. What a drastic waste of taxpayers money? If the government or the hospital authorities had paid for these ambulances, they would not let these vehicles rust and remain dilapidated forever. Just because we paid for them, these ambulances were neglected and allowed to Rust In Pieces (R I P) in the hospital parking lot. One of the reasons among many others is that, since it was hard to find drivers for the ambulances, the vehicles got neglected, and allowed to gather dust. This reason could be far from the truth when there are so many drivers needing jobs. How come we see way too many private ambulances running in the city, where the owners don’t have any problems finding drivers for their vehicles.

With these few ambulances rusting in Wenlock hospital premises, the hospital is making use of private-run ambulances to transport COVID-19 patients and look at the money the hospital is spending on private ambulance service when their very own ambulances are gathering dust or rusting in their premises. So, while there are a few ambulances sitting idle with dust and rust in Wenlock hospital, which could be restored or repaired, the netas are buying 15 new ambulances, which doesn’t make any sense to the people- but probably, make sense to the netas/concerned authorities so that they can make good in the name of community service during the pandemic. It is also learnt that the district administration has also taken the initiative to procure additional ambulances through the state disaster relief fund and sponsors- seems like just another good idea?

In conclusion, could be due to the confusions lingering over the tender documents, the wait for the ‘black ambulance service’ and other 108 ambulances sitting in the hospital, need to be worked on and see that these ambulances are put into use, after all the taxpayers paid for it! And if the Black Ambulance i snot put into use because of not finding a Driver, this will be a good opportunity for drivers who might have lost their jobs during the pandemic lockdown, to knock on the DHO’s door at the earliest, and get employed as Drivers for Wenlock Hospital Ambulances, which are looking for drivers and staff! Or there could be other reasons why this Black Ambulance is sitting idle doing nothing-May You R.I. P. !

