Not Just Beaches, Police Should Crack Down on Alcoholics Loitering & Drinking in Bus Shelters

When Team Mangalorean requested a drunkard in a drunken spree (seen in the photo in red shirt and bearded in this report, and a motorbike with reg no KA 29 EG 3613 next to him, either it belonged to him or his drunkard friend) to stop drinking and that police will arrest him- his reply was, “Police Barali Athava Avara Appa Barali, Nanu Care Madolla”(Let the police come or let their dad come, I don’t care). Hoping that the concerned authorities, including our Mangaluru Police Commissioner, will do the needful, in making this Mallikatta Bus Shelter free from alcoholics and bunch of losers

Mangaluru: While our new Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar is doing one helluva job in rounding up late-night roamers on the streets, and also those who consume alcohol in public places and beaches, but his department has turned a blind eye towards a bunch of alcoholics loitering in bus shelters and consuming alcohol, and creating a mess to the public. And such bus shelter, the “Mother of Illegal Activities”, is the Mallikatta Bus Shelter, which was given an extreme-makeover by the volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission as part of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan in April 2019. And surprisingly this bus shelter is not used by commuters since no bus stops at this bus shelter. Instead, a bunch of alcoholics happily use it for their nasty habits.

Why would anyone spend taxpayers money on a dilapidated Bus Shelter which has been not in use for few years, because after the road expansion and other developments were done- the ONLY people who have been using this Bus shelter are the drunkards, or call them alcoholics, even beggars to spend their night, stray dogs- and NOT Bus Commuters at all? And a report was published on 6 April 2019, named ” Why Spend Money Paint a Bus Shelter used ONLY by Alcoholics & NOT Workaholics? , and the pictures in that report of all the empty liquor bottles/packs spoke about the drinking spree going on in this bus shelter. You will also see a bunch of chewing tobacco empty wrappers, cigarette butts/wrappers, empty water bottles etc.

When such was the condition of this bus shelter why would anyone bother to paint it, when no people use it, since the buses are taking a different route, and also a few of the buses are stopping at a different spot. If you look around the City, there are so many bus shelters in good condition, well painted etc., but you will find no commuters using it-for the fact the buses don’t stop where the bus shelters exist. This Mallikatta bus shelter has been a haven for drug addicts and alcoholics, who happily spend their time there, and after getting drunk fall asleep there. These alcoholics buy their liquor from the liquor store which is located just opposite to this bus shelter in Jugul Towers, and consume it inside the bus shelter- making it like a “bar & Restaurant”?-and also leave behind lots of garbage.

On 7 April 2019, Team mangalorean published yet another article named ” City’s Top Docs Sweep Streets as part of IMA/AMC ‘Swachh Bharath’ & World Health Day , highlighting the opening of the repainted Bus shelter, and the cleanup work done by the volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission and doctors of Indian Medical Association, in and around the Bus Shelter. And today, after we are seeing the same activity of the alcoholics and the area littered with garbage. The photos in this report will speak the truth? While organizations like Ramakrishna Mission among others have done good community service trying to keep Mangaluru Clean and green, and on the other hand we have a bunch of ignorant and idiotic citizens of Mangaluru. They don’t show any appreciation of the cleanliness work done by these organizations, litter the city no matter what, and this Mallikatte Bus Shelter is an example.

Every late evening or night you can see labourers and low-class people consuming alcohol, chewing paan/gutka, smoking cigarettes and what not- and leaving behind empty liquor/beer bottles, gutka wrappers, cigarette butts etc. And once some of them are drunk, they spend their nights in the bus shelter- the area even stinks, with these alcoholics peeing openly. It’s once again a pathetic condition at this Mallikatte Bus Shelter. Today afternoon, while passing by this bus shelter, I saw a bunch of people consuming alcohol, while a few had fallen drunk. When Team Mangalorean requested a drunkard (seen in the photo in red shirt and bearded, and a motorbike with reg no KA 29 EG 3613 was next to him, either it belonged to him or his drunkard friend) to stop drinking and that police will arrest him- and his reply was, “Police Barali Athava Avara Appa Barali, Nanu Care Madolla” (Let the police come or let their dad come, I don’t care). (Alcoholics use the Newly Painted Mallikatte Bus Shelter for Drinking/Smoking/Chewing Spree?)

That was rude and ignorant on his part. Still, I didn’t want to argue with him more, instead clicked his photo and decided to upload it in this report, so that our Police Commissioner or his colleagues could take action and nab this alcoholic and teach him a lesson. I hope so? In spite of the night beat cops sitting in their car parked very close to this bus shelter many times, these alcoholics give a damn for the cops, instead, they carry on with drinking, chewing and smoking- and the cops are not taking any action either.

Yes, while appreciating all the good work done by our new commissioner Shashi Kumar and his police team in cracking down on late night loafers and those consuming liquor in public places and beaches, I humbly request him to make a visit to this bus shelter and stop all the illegal activities once for all. Apart from cracking down on those who involve in nasty activities, the Officials of the City, Police and transport authorities have to come out with a solution as to how to put some of these deserted bus shelters in use again-one way they can do it is educate the bus drivers or post bus route numbers/destination names in front of these deserted bus shelters.

The authorities should make people use the new or remodelled/painted bus shelters, rather than allow them to be used for illegal activities. If not, it will be “Absolutely not a “Smart” plan when the City is boasting of its “Smart City?” status. Hoping that the concerned authorities, including our Mangaluru Police Commissioner, will do the needful, in making this Mallikatta Bus Shelter free from alcoholics/druggists, and a bunch of losers. I thank the concerned authorities in advance and hoping for the best result to come out, by stopping all the nuisance going on at Mallikatta Bus Shelter.