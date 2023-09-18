‘Not Just ‘Cement Provider’, We’re Also ‘Solutions Provider’- RAMCO President at Engineers’ Day Celebrations

‘Not Just ‘Cement Provider’, We’re Also ‘Solutions Provider’- The RAMCO Cements Ltd President Jayakumar K at Engineers’ Day and Techno Week 2023 Celebrations organized by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India)-Mangaluru Centre in association with The Ramco Cements Ltd, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: ” Hard work performed in a disciplined manner will in most cases keep the worker fit and also prolong his life. The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonably high sense of duty. To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money” – These were the words of the greatest engineer India has ever seen, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya- the engineer whose birthday is celebrated as “Engineers Day” all over India on the 15th of September every year. Visvesvaraya is often used as a metaphor for an extremely intelligent person.

Engineers operate at the interface between science and society. To identify the great works done by the hard-working engineers each year 15th September is celebrated as Engineers’ Day marking the birthday of Sir Visvesvaraya, recognizing his contributions in the field of hydel energy in India. Like every year, this year ACCE (I), which comprises efficient technocrats who have been serving the local community and the nation, acknowledged the work of this great engineer by celebrating this day by garlanding the portrait of Sir MV.

As they say, Engineers are the harbingers of change, and they can change the way the world lives, being the silent revolutionaries and unsung heroes who ceaselessly engage themselves in nation-building activities, the civil engineers of ACCE (I)-Mangaluru chapter, have contributed immensely towards the development of Mangaluru City, through their ideas, planning and constructive support. While observing ‘Engineer’s Day’ it is a time to recollect the invaluable contribution made towards the community and the nation-building by these gifted engineers, and also about the life and achievements of India’s pioneering and greatest engineer of all times, Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings by Er Vimal Keerthi Jain, followed by a welcome address by Er Ujwal D’souza- the Chairman of ACCE (I)-Mangaluru Centre. Following the introduction of Chief Guest Jayakumar President of Ramco Cements Ltd. by Er Anil Sebastian D’souza- the advisor of Techno week 2023; intro of Guest of Honour Er Rajendra Kalbavi-Secretary General, ACCE (India) by Er Vinayak Pai-Advisor, Techno week, the dignitaries on the dais lighted the lamp and also garlanded the portrait of Sir MV, thus inaugurating the occasion. Other dignitaries seated on the dais were -Er Vinod T D’souza-Secretary and Er P Ekanath Dandeker-Treasurer, both of ACCE (I) Mangaluru Centre.

Following the Introduction of Eminent Engineer Awardee Er K B Shetty was done by Er Arun Prabha- former Chairman ACCE (I)-Mangaluru Centre; intro of Eminent Engineer Awardees Er Anand Bhat and Er Anil Hegde, both done by Er Vijaya Vishnu Mayya -former chairman, ACCE (I) Mangaluru centre; and intro of Anantah Mithra Kalbavi Awardee Dr Sathyaranjan Rao-former Chairman ACCE (I), Mangaluru Centre done by Er Balasubramanya, all the four awardees were honoured by the dignitaries on the dais.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Jayakumar K said, ” ACCE () Mangaluru centre being in its 25 years of existence has proved to be one of the best centres in Karnataka state, and I feel proud of it since I have been closely associated with the Mangaluru centre for many years, and our friendship has grown tremendously. Engineers are the backbone of development and technology. You engineers of ACCE (I) have played a vital role in the development of Mangaluru City. As it is said Engineers are the harbingers of change, you all can change the way the world lives. You are the silent revolutionaries and unsung heroes who ceaselessly engage themselves in nation-building activities. Your invaluable contribution made towards the community and the nation-building by all you gifted engineers should be appreciated by all”

” And regarding Ramco, all the new products, including Ramco Super Crete Cement have good sales in the market, and we are proud of it. The Ramco brand recall is synonymous with quality, and we strive to service our customers with durable and innovative cement products across Ordinary Portland Cements and Blended Cements. In our pursuit of excellence, we create inclusive growth for all our stakeholders such as customers, service providers, investors, regulators, employees, channel and business partners and communities”

“Ability to innovate, and implement the latest technology in cement manufacturing and our commitment to sustainability has ensured that Ramco Super Grade is amongst the top choices for civil engineers. Consistent value creation for all our stakeholders also validates the strength of our business model. We are in a constant endeavour to emerge as responsible corporate citizens who not only empower the communities but also the environment. Sustainability has been imbibed in our very core. With this philosophy, we aim to meet the cement needs of the nation while being a responsible manufacturer. And we are not just a Cement Provider, but also a Solutions Provider” added Jayakumar.

Guest of Honour Er Rajendra Kalbavi speaking on the occasion said, ” Without civil engineering, it’s hard to imagine how the world we live in would look like, but we can be certain that marvellous man-made structures that fill our landscape will be absent. And as it stands, civil engineering will continue to play a role in human civilizations far into the future. Civil engineers make use of the principles of civil engineering to design the many structures we see around us. They are responsible for planning and overseeing different construction efforts and applying civil engineering principles to ensure that constructed structures are safe and sturdy. As civil engineers, and like many of you in ACCE (I) we should be proud of the work we do for the development of Mangaluru and the nation. Long live Civil Engineers”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Er Vinod D’souza-the secretary and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compared with a little bit of witty punchlines by Er Vijay Vishnu Mayya. The formal function ended with a fellowship dinner, and a few engineers unleashed their hidden talents of singing in Karaoke mode!

In conclusion, Engineering is not merely knowing and being knowledgeable; engineering is not merely analysis; engineering is not merely the possession of the capacity to get elegant solutions to non-existent engineering problems; engineering is practising the art of the organized forcing of technological change. Civil engineers build the World, CS/IT create the Magic, Mech/Auto move the World, Electrical Engineers give power to the World, and EC/TC connect the World and make it smaller. Hence Engineers are True Creators- and that’s very much true. Long live the CIVIL ENGINEERS!

