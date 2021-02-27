‘Not Just NURSES, You’re the WARRIORS’- Bishop at Father Muller Nursing Graduation Ceremony

Spread the love



















‘Not Just NURSES, You’re the WARRIORS’- said Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at Father Muller School and College of Nursing Graduation Ceremony, held on Saturday, 27 February 2021 at Father Muller Convention Centre

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 270 nursing students comprising of B Sc Nursing, Post Basic B Sc Nursing, M Sc Nursing, and General Nursing Midwifery (GNM), of Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSoN); and Fr Muller’s College of Nursing (FMCoN) who graduated today (few of them couldn’t make it) to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Nurses, to care for the patients who depend on them. Care for one…that’s love. Care for hundreds…It’s a beautiful thing when a career and a passion come together, that’s NURSING!

Quoting words from renowned people about Nurses- “Nurse: just another word to describe a person strong enough to tolerate anything and soft enough to understand anyone”- Unknown”, “Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help. Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.” —Christina Feist-Heilmeier, RN; “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” —Mahatma Gandhi; “Nurses are there when the last breath is taken, and nurses are there when the first breath is taken. Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death.” —Christine Bell; “It is not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing.” —Saint Mother Teresa; “The character of the nurse is as important as the knowledge she possesses.” —Carolyn Jarvis-these Nurses who graduated from one of the BEST nursing School and College in India, are not just NURSES, they are WARRIORS, as said by the Bishop of Mangaluru during his speech on this graduation ceremony.

The Graduation Day ceremony of Fr Muller School of Nursing and Fr Muller College of Nursing was held on 27 February 2021 at Fr Muller Convention Centre at 10.15 am- A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 270 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates. They were all happy that their dreams came true in becoming the “Angels of Mercy” referred to as “Nurses”!

The day began with a Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration at 8.00 am in St Joseph Chapel where Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha was the main celebrant. He also preached a meaningful homily highlighting the role of nurses in the healing ministry. A very meaningful liturgy was organised. Later at 10.15 am, the function commenced with the entry of graduates to the tunes of Fr Muller Nursing Band in a beautiful “Graduation March” by the way of traditional pattern with flowers and balloons all around followed by the dignitaries of the occasion. The dignitaries were given a symbolic welcome in the traditional Indian style, the Poornakumbha Swagatha followed by the Prayer song performed by the students of Father Muller School and College of Nursing. And now as these Nursing graduates of Father Muller’s emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be a great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services.

The welcome address was delivered by Rev Fr Richard Coelho- the Director of Fr Muller Charitable institutions, where he eloquently essayed warm greetings to the dignitaries and the audience. Giving advice to the graduates he concluded by saying “not to conquer and compete but to be the angels of the world by healing and comforting”. The chief guest for the occasion was- Shivanand Kapashi, IAS-Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences-Bengaluru and presided over by Fr Richard Coelho. Other dignitaries on the dais were- Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, FMCON; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’sa- Administrator, FMMCH; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Mrs Jasmine Sarita Vas- Principal, FMSON; Dr Devina Rodrigues- Vice Principal, FMCON; and Sr Janet D’souza- Chief Nursing Officer. Fr J B Crasta- Chaplain at Father Muller Homoeopathic College, Fr Peter Noronha- former Director and Founder of Nursing School at Father Muller’s; Dr J P Alva- Dean, FMMC, Dr Udayakumar- Medical Superintendent, FMMC; Fr Felix-Chaplain, Fr Roshan Crasta- administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic College, among others graced the ceremony.

The Annual Report of Father Muller College & School of Nursing was read by Sr Jacintha D’Souza. She also enumerated the achievements of the faculty and students in research and the numerous grants that they received. The graduation and oath-taking ceremony commenced next, where the 270 graduating students received their certificates, to the loud applause from the audience, followed by the singing of the Institutional Anthem. Chief guest Shivanand Kapashi in his address spoke on the infrastructural marvel that the FMCI has put in place with proactive management with an open and hospitable approach. He lauded the students for being a part of such a magnanimous institution whose founder’s vision is ever so reverberated by the quality of education this institution provides to not only the state but across borders”.

“Nursing education is selfless, noble, and largest in the occupational category, first to introduce the aseptic approach and community healthcare. Nurses are expected to be team players and role models to society and during the pandemic, this was seen. He enumerated the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences achievements and adherence to the academic calendar and requested the graduates to join the RGUHS alumni online portal also advising the ‘healing touch of the caring heart’ is what a nurse in form should be. He asked all the graduates to carry on the Legacy of Father Muller forward by serving the needy with love and care. He enlightened the graduates saying that they are the true ambassadors of this great institution to alleviate suffering, inspire and innovate their service through integrity, compassion and loyalty. You have entered into this dynamic profession, ready to face the challenges of today. This profession of caring is passed from generation to generation. Make sure that you are vibrant, vigilant and more knowledgeable. You should be proud of yourselves to have graduated from Father Muller Institution, where you have learned the values, discipline and respect.”.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha quotes in honour of the nursing graduates Ross William, “To do what nobody else will do, a way that nobody else can do in spite of all we go through is to be a nurse”. Nurses have their hands busy with emerging chronic diseases, which needs more care. The world noticed nursing services as being vital during the pandemic. Warriors not only of the corona pandemic but also be warriors to fight the evils of suffering, though which cannot be abolished but can be reduced. Nurses likened their white nursing attire to the truth, apron to righteousness, shoes to readiness, a face mask to a calming smile and ointment to compassion. He reminded all that the greatest teacher is ‘Suffering’, which only teaches life’s best teachings. Use effective methods of personal contact/communication to heal hearts, duties are not big or small but a sense of devotion, spreading the resonance of the institution needed no advertisement but the graduates and alumni alone. Lastly ‘we recognize the nurses with their white aprons that signify one uniform standard, one language of healing and one in compassion and love. Ending with a quote from Mother Teresa he said, God does not require that we be successful but we be faithful.

During this occasion, all the achievers in various fields were awarded. Meritorious graduates and students were presented with awards and prizes for their achievements in academics. The Best outgoing graduates for the year 2019 and 2020 were awarded to Anusha G M and Sr Manju Jose respectively. Ms Nikitha Lavia D’souza delivered the response on behalf of all the Graduates expressing her joy and gratitude. In the graduate response, She remembered her stay in the campus and said how the institution has moulded her for better growth. She said efforts of teachers, peer teaching, ample teaching and learning resources, integration of theory and practice, interprofessional education modalities have helped them to achieve pinnacles. Mementoes were presented to the chief guest and guest of honour. Vice-principal of Father Muller College of nursing Dr Devian Rodrigues delivered the vote of thanks, while the entire ceremony was professionally compered by Mrs Priya Sweety Pereira-Assistant Professor, FMCON and Mrs Vidya Mohan- Assistant lecturer in FMSON.

In conclusion, Nursing, as Florence Nightingale would tell you, is a noble profession. It’s all about caring, self-sacrifice, and a whole lot of patience. Yes. Nursing is a freaking hard job. But if you forget about how big (or small) your salary is and focus more on what you can offer to the suffering patients, you will always enjoy coming to work every day. You are the hospitality of the hospital. You are the heart of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis.

In fact, you could say that nurses are the backbone of our healthcare care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. They come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal. You have all taken up a very professional career to love and serve the sick. Keep up the good work that you all entrusted with, and God will surely bless you. Have a successful nursing profession. To all the nurses a big thank you for caring and healing those in the hour of medical attention.

I end this report with thought-provoking words by Jonathan Lockwood Huie- “Grant that I may radiate Thy Light, Thy Love, Thy Healing, Thy Joy, and Thy Peace to all those around me and all those in my thoughts this day and evermore.” Long live the graduated Nurses of FMCON and FMSON – the Angels of Mercy to the patients!