Not Just Pili or Karadi Vesha, This Year’s Mluru Dasara Features Other Unique Veshas

Not Just Pili (Tiger) or Karadi (Bear) Vesha, this Year’s Mangaluru Dasara Features Other Unique Veshas (Characters)

Mangaluru: Gone are the days that during Mangaluru Dasara when the common veshas like Pili Vesha, Karadi Vesha, Siddi Vesha, Koraga Vesha etc- not any more, this year’s Mangaluru Dasara is filled with more fun and with new unique Veshas, which the Coastal City has not seen until now. The Mangaluru Dasara aka Marnemi, is a festival in Kudla organized by Kudroli Shri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple It is also referred as Navarathri Festival, Vijayadashami. The tiger dance, lion dance and bear dance are the main attractions. The city is decorated with lights for the span of 10 days of the occasion. Main city roads are decorated with colourful lighting. The image of Mangalore City Corporation building decorated with colorful and bright lights makes for a spectacular viewing.

The star attraction of Mangaluru Dasara is “Pilinalike” (Tulu: Pili Yesa, Kannada: Hulivesha)- a folk dance performed during Dasara. Typically young males form troops of five to ten. They are painted and costumed like tigers and use a band with two or three drummers. The band is called thaase in Tulu. This troop is accompanied by the manager of the group. These troops will be roaming the streets of their towns, with the accompanying drum beats of their bands. They stop at homes and businesses or on the roadsides to perform for about ten minutes after which they collect some money from the people who have observed their performance. The Pilinalike is performed to honor the goddess Sharada, whose favoured animal is the tiger.

Yes, Mangaluru Dasara is incomplete without ‘Marnemi Vesha’ (Dasara vesha), where several artists donning various characters entertain people by visiting shops and houses. But all these years we have been seeing the same characters (Veshas), unlike this year many artists have tried to be innovative with unique characters.. For instance, artist Dinesh has directed an act ‘Malaysian elephant’, where two people, dressed and acting like an elephant, along with a mahout are visiting various places in and around Belthangady and Karkala.

The ‘Malaysian elephant’ act has turned out to be a hit on social media. Dinesh from Karkala along with Shashikanth, from Marnadu and Ganesh from Nitte are part of the act. “We have been doing Tiger, Lion and Karadi (bear) vesha for the past two years. This year we wanted to try out something unique. So, we came up with this concept. It’s our service to god,” said Dinesh speaking to Team Mangalorean, donning the character of a mahout with an elephant goad in his hand.

He adds that it took them two days to prepare the elephant costume which is carried by Shashikanth and Ganesh. “This is a Malaysian elephant and eats 1,500 kg of banana at one stretch. It listens and performs tasks as I command,” he says as he presents the act before people.

Other acts that are drawing people’s attention are: a man who caught a bat that was responsible for the spread of many diseases including Nipah virus; a painter, who humorously says he is getting a contract to paint Jamalabad Fort in Belthangady and ice blocks at a fish dock and snake charmer. But still, the Tiger dance, lion dance and bear dance continue to be major attractions.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Kadri Navaneeth Shetty, a Tulu folklore expert said ‘Marnemi Veshas’ come alive during Dasara and Navratri. ‘Marnemi’ in Tulu means Dasara. “Earlier, ‘Marnemi’ characters were chosen based on caste and their profession. Children mostly did veshas to make some quick bucks to help in their study. There are several ‘pili vesha’ and ‘Karadi troupes who perform as part of ‘harake’. There are also several persons who put ‘Veshas’ and go in a procession from Ekkar to Kateel ” added Shetty.

Mangaluru Dasara is one of the festivals during which a large number of enthusiasts participate in this ritual. While Pili Yesa in Tulu “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique to the Tulu Nadu region of Kerala and Karnataka. Hulivesha is performed during Navratri to honour the Goddess Durga whose favoured animal is the tiger, it is also nice to note that this year other than Pili Vesha, many more unique Veshas have been introduced to add more colour, glamour and fun to Mangaluru Dasara.

