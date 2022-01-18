Not looking for Test captaincy but if it happens, will try to take team forward: KL Rahul



Paarl: Stand-in skipper KL Rahul on Tuesday said he hasn’t given a serious thought to the idea of being country’s full-time Test captain but if given an opportunity he would try to take the team and Indian cricket forward with the best of his abilities.

The 29-year old led India in the second Test match in the recently concluded Test series vs South Africa in Virat Kohli’s absence. And with now Kohli stepping down as India’s Test skipper, Rahul has been seen as a potential replacement along with Rohit Sharma, for the coveted post.

“I had not given it a thought till the names came out, till the articles or news have been doing the rounds. Obviously, I had the opportunity to lead the Test side in Johannesburg and it was something really, really special. The result did not go our way but it was a great learning experience, which I will always be proud of,” said Rahul in a virtual press conference.

“To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different. Yes, it would be a huge responsibility if given to me (being the Test captain) and it is something that will be exciting. However, I am not really looking for anything at this time but if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities,” he added.

The talented opener has also led Punjab Kings in the IPL but the team didn’t produce great results under his leadership. Asked about his underwhelming captaincy record in the IPL as well in one Test match for India, Rahul gave a sarcastic answer.

“Look, thanks for the stat man. It gives me a lot of confidence,” an smiling Rahul said.

Talking about his captaincy philosophy, the batter said that he doesn’t get worried or become too happy with the results and try to stay balanced.

“I take every game as it comes and I am not someone who gets worried or stays too happy. I try to remain balanced, with results. We did have a great chance to win the series after Centurion. It was a bit unfortunate and there is so much to learn,” he said.

Rahul, who had a forgettable Test captaincy debut at Johannesburg, believes he will become better as skipper with the time.

“I played under great captains, Virat and all, and I can use that when I captain in more games for my country. I am human and I will make mistakes but I will also get better at the job. That’s where my mind is at. ODI is a fresh start and a great opportunity to captain my country,” he added.