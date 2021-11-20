Not Only in Kudla, But also in Kodagu! 2 Muslim Schoolgirls Attacked by Pro-Hindu groups

Mangaluru: The power of Moral Police by saffronists aka pro-Hindu outfits is not only on the rise in Dakshina Kannada or Mangaluru, but also in Kodagu district. Sources reveal taht in a act of moral policing which took palce in Somwarpet taluk, two Muslim girls were allegedly attacked and assaulted by over 40 people from pro-Hindu organisations. The incident took place at KRC Circle in Shanivarsanthe. Meanwhile, the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and two arrests have been made by the police. Meanwhile, the accused have also released a moral policing video on social media against the girls for handing over a burqa to a non-Muslim girl.



It is learnt that around 4.15 pm, the girls who are 1st PU students of Sacred Heart’s School in Shanivarsanthe were ambushed by over 40 people. As per reports the father of one of the girls has said, “My daughter and her friend were physically assaulted by boys from the Sangh Parivar. On Thursday morning, my daughter attended the classes in her college. They have to remove the burqa before entering the classes. Meanwhile, my daughter’s friend lent her burqa to a Christian girl from the same college in the morning. The Christian girl did not attend the college on Thursday. Further, my daughter and her friend were waiting for this Christian girl to return the burqa in the evening. However, while the burqa was being returned, my daughter and her friend were attacked by over 40 goons.”

He also said that the girls were locked up, beaten, abused and assaulted. The burqa of a girl was torn and they suffered injuries on their back including scratch marks. The girls were later admitted to Kodlipet Hospital. An FIR in the case has been lodged by the girls’ families and the Shanivarsanthe police have lodged a FIR under the POCSO Act.

The families said that Madan and Tanmay from Shanivarsanthe alongside 40 others attacked the girls. Prajwal and Kaushik of Shanivarsanthe have been taken into custody. Shanivarsanthe SI Parashiva Murthy confirmed that CCTV footage will be observed and more arrests will be made.