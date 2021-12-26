Not only Indian, Pakistani Muslims also to be brought back as Hindus’ – MP Tejasvi Surya

Udupi: “Not only Indian Muslims, but also bringing back Pakistani Muslims as Hindus is our aim. All Religious Maths should take the initiative to bring other religious people back to Hinduism”, said BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya, at the Rajangana here on December 25.

Addressing the gathering, MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Today many people are demanding to celebrate Tippu Jayanti but they were not asking to celebrate Abdul Kalam Jayanti which is unfortunate. Many people converted to Islam because of the fear of Tippu’s sword. Our religious leaders should take the pledge to bring them back to the Hindu religion. It is our main responsibility to bring back Muslims and Christians to Hinduism”.

He alleged that secularism has massively affected Hindus which ensured atrocities by Muslims and Christians. The violence against Hindus has made them lose their self-esteem and respect.

Tejasvi further said, “The nation is however changing and instances like Ram Mandir becoming a reality is a testimony to it. The milestone registered in the Ram Mandir dispute is outstanding and would not have happened in India prior to the BJP rule”.

He also said, “The judiciary was never daring enough to give a verdict in favour of Hindus. The reincarnation of Hinduism is taking place in the country. There are changes happening for good. If India has to remain as Bharat, it should be a completely Hindu country. The Constitution becomes strong when the majority community becomes powerful”.