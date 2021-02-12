Spread the love



















‘Not shocked’: K’taka MLA reacts to show cause notice



Bengaluru: Reacting to the BJP’s show cause notice, Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday said that he was not shocked to receive such notice from the party.

The BJP’s central disciplinary committee has served a show cause notice to its own Karnataka MLA Yatnal for statements against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Yatnal, the MLA from Vijayapura has been constantly making statements against Yediyurapa and even alleged that he would be replaced soon by the party’s high command with a leader from the northern Karnataka region.

“I have been expelled from the party thrice in the past. This (notice) is not a new thing to me. I have not received a show cause notice yet, but was expecting it as there was a lot of pressure from behind to be issued to me.”

He added he would reply to the notice based on its content rather than speculating it.

In a response to a question, quoting the title of former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s book, he said that ‘na dainyam na palayanam’ (neither begging nor runaway) is his core philosophy in the politics that was taught by his mentor Vajpayee.

“I have spoken against dynastic politics, which is becoming a hallmark of the Karnataka Chief Minister. He is the fountainhead of dynastic politics in the party. I have spoken about it. I have spoken against releasing huge funds to ‘his friends’ in other parties. Where and when did I speak against the party. I have spoken against him and highlighted his mistakes,” he said signalling that he won’t retract from his statements.



