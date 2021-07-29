Spread the love



















Not Smart being a Smart City? Road Dug Barely a Month after New S L Mathias Rd Opened

Mangaluru: I have said it in the past, and will say it again, with my signature quote -“One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes/footpaths will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Mangaluru City Corporation, PWD, Mescom, Telephone Co’s, Contractors, building owners, etc- they all dig the roads/streets, footpaths etc. There is no end to this- and once they dig, and after their work is done, they leave the dug up area in a shabby condition. And no action is taken against them, by the concerned authorities.

For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)/Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) Officials, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting taxpayers hard earned money on projects, which once completed have to be re-done or new roads have to be dug up to lay drainage or construct new manholes or address some water problems. Even if the concerned officials don’t care about me highlighting the issue, but I am happy to put all the engineers, contractors and other persons behind all the new projects to SHAME, for doing such kind of shabby and unscientific job Period.

Just look at the sad situation of a few of the newly constructed concrete roads which were done just a few months ago- and due to a poor planning during the construction and completion of the project- now they are digging the road to construct a new manhole or drainage or water line related issues. Why wasn’t the construction of the new manhole/some other issues done while the road was being constructed, or issues regarding the drainage or water pipeline checked earlier- are some of the questions that many SMART citizens are asking- but unfortunately getting the right answers from the concerned authorities is all in vain. Because you wont get the right answers, because they screwed up the plans and are guilty?

Just look at the newly opened concrete S L Mathias Road,which took several years to complete, due to various reasons, and the residents in that area and also motorists taking that road had faced hardships and suffered a lot, due to the negligence and carelessness of our City officials, either MCC or MSCL authorities. This morning while riding on this road, I noticed it has been dug at one pace- and this is just the beginning because we will be seeing many more such digging in the days to come, just like the newly constructed Kankanady-Nandigudda Circle stretch of the road, which has been dug several times-and they are still digging every now and then?

If you had Driven, Rode, or Walked along the stretch of S L Mathias Road it is was totally disastrous and pathetic, due to the SHABBY, UNSCIENTIFIC and INCOMPLETE work left behind by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), under which the road is developed as part of Smart City project. The foundation stone for redeveloping this stretch of road began in 2018, and due to some issues the work was pending- and also after MSCL took up the work even though the work was going on a snail pace, due to some goof up with dumping of waste soil/mud against the rules, the High Court had sent a notice to MSCL, and in response the Managing Director of MSCL Akshy Sridhar decided to stop all the Smart City projects, among which S L Mathias Road was part of the list.

This education hub is now like a middle aged bachelor,with the government and MCC trying to dress him up with all sorts of cosmetics while the vital aspects are being sidelined. With half the city being dug up for one or the other reason the traffic appears to be going haywire while the pedestrians are scampering for safety. Mangaluru has a dubious reputation for being the most unsafe city for pedestrians. Nobody has investigated this so there is no official document available for gauging the level of discomfort for the pedestrian but the way the city is dug up at present it is evident to the naked eye the violation of safety of pedestrians. And now, even though the concrete road is done, they have already started digging for some silly purpose which the engineer or the contractor screwed up while the construction was going on/completed. Why does this happen all the time, at all the newly undertaken road projects?

Lately with many apartments and high rise buildings that have come up in Mangaluru, there has been a need to construct new manholes or proper drainage or water lines- but nothing is planned properly when the construction of a new road is taken up. If you look at all the newly constructed roads, they are dug up within a few days or weeks after they are completed either to drainage pipes, manholes etc. And this creates a lot of inconveniences to the motorists to move around these dug up sites. But it seems like no one cares about it, and such things continue, just like this example on S L Mathias Road. Not Smart and also Totally Nonsense!



Not only when these new roads are dug, other than wastage of money, they even pose danger to motorists, especially at night, since the dug area lacks any warning signs or reflective lights. School children, young and old folks, ladies and gentlemen are the most susceptible. They come onto the road to escape the dug up areas endangering their safety.It is a carnage out there. With the roads dug up here in there, some could claim that they have sent people to the hospital with injuries, some others would state that they have claimed lives! Even today, when there is so much conversation about road safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads are not safe either due to construction or debris left after construction. Not “Smart” for an upcoming “Smart City?”. DO YOU AGREE WITH ME? I HOPE SO!

