Not Smart but a Dumb Idea! Having Barricades on NH to Curb Speed to Save Lives

Not Smart but a Dumb Idea! Having Barricades on National Highways to Curb Speed to Save Commuters Lives. Setting Up Barricades on NH without reflectors or warning signs pose Danger to Motorists than Control Speed- It may help for the safety or LIVES of the commuters to cross the road/NH, but it may KILL the motorists?

Mangaluru: Have you noticed a bunch of barricades set up at various junctions on busy highways, (NH 48, NH 66 etc) from Mangaluru to other destinations. The idea behind erecting these barricades is to reduce the speed by motorists plying on these highways, in order to allow pedestrians and other vehicles to cross the NH. I think this is a dumb idea, especially when these Barricades used by the police are posing hazards at night since they have no reflectors or any warning signs when motorists approach closer to these barricades. The worst part is that the highways are dotted with barricades in the middle of the road. These barricades kept haphazardly do not have any reflectors taking drivers by surprise. Placing reflectors on barricades is definitely a good suggestion that one can look into, but sadly that is not looked into.

The structures are not visible, thanks to poor lighting, paint peeling off, and lack of reflectors. A barricade, typically painted yellow, weighs about 100 kg and in case if it is knocked down by a fast-moving vehicle, is often left on the road for hours and days-thereby posing more danger to motorists. The danger is worse when it rains. No lights, signs and signals are placed to alert motorists to the barricades. Motorists suddenly come upon the barricades, and brake abruptly. Many motorcycle riders say those on the pillion are especially vulnerable, as sudden braking can throw them off, and under the wheels of a passing vehicle. The fact is that these barricades spring into view suddenly. They have no reflectors or warning. Highway lights are also not working most of the time.

According to people near Thokkuttu, they said that some cases have come to light where muggers have used police barricades to rob motorists. They said that a few days ago, some miscreants placed barricades on the road and robbed a motorist of his mobile phone and cash. Surely, these barricades are a menace. There could be other ways to check to speed. But if they are still sticking to barricades, installing lights on the barricade and also warning signs a few meters away while approaching these barricades can help the rider notice it well in time.

Motorists taking NH from Mangaluru to Udupi and beyond will come across these unsafe barricades placed at Haleyangadi, Mulki, Mukka, Kaup, Katapadi, Udyavara, Brahmavara, Sasthana, Saligrama, Kota, and many other locations where pedestrians move are large. These kinds of barricades have also been placed on NH 48 on the way to Bengaluru route – near Sahyadri College, Thumbay, BC Road and few other locations. And if you travel on NH 66, from Kankanady Pumpwell towards Talapady and beyond, you will come across a bunch of barricades, starting near Fisheries College, Jappinamogaru, near Nethravathi Bridge, Kallapu, Kumpala Cross, Kotekar Beeri, K C road etc.

While the authorities are keeping the safety of pedestrians in their minds, they are not at all worried about the safety of motorists by putting their lives in risk through these stupid barricades. Although some of these barricades have reflectors and get illuminated from the headlights of vehicles during nights, giving enough time for drivers to apply brakes and avoid hitting the barricades – but many times this results in confusion with motorists panicking while applying brakes which could result in accidents. As a consequence, it is common for many vehicles to hit the barricades, as drivers do not have enough time to fully stop their vehicle. Motorists who frequently use these highways swing through with high speed, but those who come from out of these areas will have a tough time navigating through these unmarked barricades. Two-wheeler riders are the ones who are in danger when they squeeze in between the heavy vehicles through the barricades.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways manual clearly mentions where and when the barricades can be placed. They have to be used for specific purposes only. A person can approach the Court in case of accidents due to unscientifically placed barricades. In case of an accident due to haphazardly placed traffic barricades, the traffic officials can definitely be implicated. Barricades are meant to be a temporary arrangement. It should be used only in case of emergency or for traffic diversions. Barricades that are placed on a permanent basis on some of the roads have to be removed. You need something better to control the recklessness and careless driving of motorists, and nor barricades without a reflector or warning signs which may cause accidents or deaths, more than speed reduce or for the matter, for the safety of pedestrians.