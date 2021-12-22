Not Smart by MSCL! Fencing the Plants on Road Median LATE after Many Plants Already DEAD

Not Smart by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)! Fencing the Plants on the Road Median LATE after Many Plants Already DEAD, due to not watering them regularly and commuters destroying them while crossing the Median/Road

Mangaluru: Not Smart by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) ! Planting Saplings and Then Killing Them by Not Watering & Nurturing. Whoever was responsible (MSCL or MCC) in planting these saplings on the median of the road stretch from Hampankatta Junction till Clock tower, the drying of plants was due to their Negligence and Carelessness!

If you had driven or rode or walked between the road stretch from Hampankatta Junction till Clock Tower a couple of months ago you could have seen green pants all along the median, unfortunately now, you will be surprised so see about 80 % of the pants have dried up, due to lack of water and care, and even commuters destroying them while crossing the median/road. Nothing but a total Green-washing! Tree or sapling planting generates goodwill but may sometimes harm the planet

Team Mangalorean had already highlighted this issue in the report (Ref: Not Smart by MSCL or MCC! Planting Saplings and Then Killing Them by Not Watering & Nurturing ) on 3 December, urging the concerned authorities to act quick and save the remaining plants, atleast. Now we are seeing the Smart Officials finally waking up and coming up with a preventive measure in saving the plants by fencing the surroundings, so that the plants won’t get crushed by people crossing the median/road. But a question ariese now is that why didn’t they do this fencing in the beginning itself when the plants were planted.

We should know that planting Trees or saplings does a lot more for us than you probably think. While some may argue that tree or sapling planting is a win-win for the environment whoever does it, offsetting is just another way of corporate greenwashing. “Plants can’t survive without water.” I bet you won’t find anyone who will disagree with that statement. But our City officials act as if it wasn’t true. They let their plants go dry for months during the dry summer season without giving them any water at all. Then they wonder why the plants are unhealthy, stressed, infested with pests or disease, or even dead. Plants need water to survive and thrive. Hope the concerned authorities behind the beautification of Hampankatta Junction to Clock tower will agree and admit their guilt now.

But those who are responsible for taking care of these plants should be ready for the dry season that is certain to come. Humans can live for three minutes without air, three days without water and maybe three weeks without food. I would not recommend trying to see if you can exceed any of these; it can get ugly. Living three days without water would only be possible if the person was in otherwise optimum conditions: not too hot, shelter from sun, etc. Yet we expect plants to go without water for days, weeks and even months. Do these officials know about it?



With the beginning of the hot, dry summer months are the most severe weather conditions that plants have to deal with. Little or no rainfall, long days and intense heat can have very adverse effects on plants. Deciduous plants, the ones that shed their leaves every year, begin to droop first. And this is what we are seeing here. It’s no surprise that plants are on the green economy agenda, but this does not necessarily mean that planting them is “green” or helpful for social harmony. Allowing them to regrow naturally is not always effective either, as they are unlikely to survive on their own. Community involvement is therefore crucial. And on the part of humans, they should have also realized by walking on the plants while crossing the median will kill them-but they didn’t?

Therefore, if MSCL or MCC are serious about planting trees or saplings then they need to care about the plants and also about the communities that live with them and not just their own reputations.