Not Wearing Mask in Mehandi Function – DC Jagadeesh Clarifies

Udupi: After heavy criticism on social media for not wearing the mask during the mehandi function in Udupi, DC G Jagadeesh has issued clarification over the incident.

In his clarification DC G Jagadeesh said, “This was a family event and not a public event. Our district additional SP resides near my residence where he had organised his daughter’s mehandi function for selected families. As neighbours, myself along with my family members visited their house to wish the bride. During our visit only the close relatives of the ASP were present,” DC said.

Further DC said, “It was totally a private place and there was no restriction to wear a mask in the house. I spent only 5 to 6 minutes there and returned before the start of the curfew without even having food. On request of the Bride I removed my mask to pose for a photograph”, he clarified.