Noted journalist E.Somanath passes away in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Prominent journalist E.Somanath passed away here on Friday, sources said. He was 60.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Earlier this week, Somnath had a fall in his house and suffered a haemorrhage and has been on ventilator support.

He was Covid positive.

The veteran journalist had recently retired from Malayala Manorama daily after more than three decades of service.

Hailing from Kannur, Somanth had been working in the state capital since the turn of the century. He had been a mentor to numerous present day journalists here and was liked and respected by one and all.

His political reports besides his daily column whenever the Kerala Assembly was on session were keenly discussed and debated in vaious political circles.

Somnath’s love for nature turned him into an avid traveller and he was in the process of penning a book on his travels.

Condolences from all quarters have started to pour in remembering “Soman”” as he was fondly called.