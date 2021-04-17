Spread the love



















Nothing New About Resurfaced Road? A Rs 5 Crore Shabby Road Work in Yeyyadi Industrial Estate

Nothing New About Resurfaced Road? A Rs 5 Crore Shabby Road Work in Industrial Estate (Karnataka State Small Industries Development) in Yeyyadi, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru : One thing is for sure that any project undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL ) or the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), it turns out to be a shabby work, or an unplanned and non-systematic work. Despite the long period of time MSCL has taken to resurface/repair the dilapidated road in the Industrial Estate in Yeyyadi, Mangaluru, which is a Rs 5 crore project has turned out to be a SHABBY and UNSCIENTIFIC Work, and many of the business owners in that vicinity are fumed, at the pathetic state of the road. No doubt, that Work undertaken by MSCL is known to bring along with it a bag of surprises.

At times, they pleasantly surprise us with the meticulous work they do but sometimes, their work makes it a living nightmare for people to bear. But people bore the brunt with not many complaints. And, despite the long period of time it has taken for the authorities concerned to finish their work, they have done a shabby job of it. One business owner in that Industrial Estate said, “The time taken by them to finish the work automatically should ensure us clean and good work. But they have disappointed us. With the systematic approach they have been showing us recently, I expected more. The just completed road not asphalted to required standards. Within a few months, once the rain starts the tarred road will be falling off”.

On basis of a video on facebook made by activist Sunil Bajilakeri, Team Mangalorean has drafted this report and has also taken pictures of the shabby road work in the Yeyyadi Industrial Estate. As per Sunil “This Rs five crore project is done in an unscientific and non-systematic way, and with no proper planning, under the leadership of Congress man Uday Kumar Shetty. The work should have finished in 2020 but has been delayed due to Covid-19 , politics and corruption. The road has been tarred right on the top layer of the old road, and with no bed, whatsoever. It should have been at least 6 inch in height. Rs three crore has already been paid in advance for the work”.

“Earlier yet another activist Deepu Shetty had raised his voice in this regard, but his efforts were all in vain. Seems like there is a competition between the authorities, and corruption has played a big role in this project, including an elected neta. This is not at all a Smart project, but a waste of taxpayers hard earned money. The way the road is resurfaced will see results during monsoon time, when the tar will come off and once again resulting in potholes. They have repaired/resurfaced the road but with no drainage anywhere. This will see road flooding during a downpour like earlier years. Even though the then Corporator Mrs Roopa Bangera had done a good job under her tenure, but the situation now is different. My humble request to the MLA and other concerned authorities to look into this shabby road work, a perfect example of corruption, and come up with a solution to rectify it” adds Sunil Bajilakeri.

In a communication with Team Mangalorean this is what Vishal Salian, the President, District Small Industries Association, Yeyyadi has to say-” Yeyyadi industrial estate is the second oldest estate of Karnataka . Fortunately we have got funds allotted for the upgradation of the estate after almost 50 years . It is almost two years now since the work started and it is still not over . Quality issues seen here have to be handled by the KSSIDC engineer . But there was no full time engineer based out here because of which we are already facing issues regarding the UGD chamber, taring , street lights and the pipe lines which have been breaking now and then”

“Also the multiple roads that have been formed by breaking the industrial estate compound walls which has led to the disruption of industrial harmony already for roads that are being formed to residential layouts and new layouts too and also for a road joining from ITI. The concerned Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) engineers are based in Shivamogga and don’t heed to any of our requests. A water pipeline has been passed inside our estate to the residential area because of which our network cables , server cables all are damaged . In Spite of a stay order from the court the local corporator got the pipeline work done. There is also a stay order for no trespassing for a road formed by breaking the compound wall , but the KSSIDC engineers are not concerned at all. Plus this shabby road work is yet another waste of money and time” added Salian.