Notice served to senior BJP leader Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal

Shivamogga, (UNI): BJP National General Secretary, in-charge of party’s Karnataka Affairs, Arun Singh has issued a notice to Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Katil made a statement at the party’s State Core Committee meeting held here on Saturday night.

Arun Singh served the notice and also talked to him about making statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and underlining that his change is inevitable for the party High Command.

Kateel said that despite warning Yatnal about making such statements, he continued his act and hence notice was served.