Notice to Cop for Uploading a Doctored Video as His Whatsapp Status

Mangaluru: As per DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, a notice was issued to a policeman, for allegedly uploading a doctored video as his WhatsApp status, and disciplinary action will be taken against the erring official.

The action has been initiated, based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Sharif. In a complaint lodged with the DCP, he had accused the Kavoor police station personnel of morphing the video of police personnel being abused by a few motorists at the Kannur Checkpost and sharing it as his WhatsApp status. As the investigation about the case of abuse of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial, stated the complainant.

The complainant had submitted documents about the uploading of the WhatsApp status by the said personnel. It may be recalled that the city police have arrested 12 people in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag, and abusing police personnel, who were posted at Kottakkal Kannur Checkpost set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on 27 May 2022.

The video had gone viral. In addition, three others were picked up by the Madiwala police, for allegedly trying to obstruct the police on duty, who had gone to pick up the accused.