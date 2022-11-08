‘NO’TO’LAM KHELL’ to be Organized by Mandd Sobhann as Part of the Christmas

Mangaluru: As a part of its mission to preserve, promote, propagate and enrich the Konkani language and culture and to ensure the transmission of the unique Konkani Heritage to future generations, Mandd Sobhann is organising No’to’lam Khell.

Mandd Sobhann is organising this project to revive and popularise this Konkani form, which used to be a traditional and entertaining part of Christmas. Mandd Sobhann would not only be researching all related information and sharing it and providing training but would also provide support related to costumes and props and also provide remuneration. There would also be prizes.

RULES & REGULATIONS :

• Create a group of a minimum of 12 members who can sing and dance and give it a suitable name.

• The group could be off – a parish, one or more wards, organisations, institutions, college students, boys, girls or mixed.

• 2 or 3 members of your group should be present for the 2-hour training organised by Mandd Sobhann, on Wednesday, 16-11-2022, at 5.30 p.m., at Kalaangann.

• We would be sharing a sample video of No’to’lam Khell.

• You would be receiving a list of songs that are used for No’to’lam Khell along with their tunes.

• Kindly book a 4-piece brass band (one drum, one side drum 2 trumpets). It would be better if more instruments are included. Box guitar, Moroccos, ‘tamki’ and other instruments may also be used.

• Practice well and wear appropriate dress or costumes.

• Utmost importance should be given to discipline (Drinking, vulgar language, scandalous behaviour to be avoided).

• In December, visit houses of your choice in your area, perform ‘No’to’lam Khell’ and pass on Christmas wishes to them.

• As per the rules, a minimum of 10 houses / places are to be visited and No’to’lam Khell is to be performed. You are free to visit more houses.

• Self-declaration regarding the performances in 10 houses should be submitted to Mandd Siobhan.

• A video recording of one performance should be submitted to Mandd Sobhann. The video may be edited to enhance its beauty and quality.

• Cash prize of Rs. 25,000/- would be awarded to one of the best videos.

• The videos would be published on Mandd Sobhann’s Youtube channel. The video which gets the highest views from 01-01-2022 to 15-01-2022 would be awarded Rs. 5000/-. (You are prohibited from using inappropriate ways to increase views).

• Remuneration of Rs. 5000/- will be given by Mandd Sobhann to the groups that have given 10 performances and have submitted the self-declaration and video of their performance.

• You may accept money from the houses where you have performed and use the amount for your expenses or the benefit of your group or organisation. (Mandd Sobhann will not be involved in this). Please remember that you are not supposed to force the family members.

• Kindly register your name before 16-11-2022 on this number – 8105 22 6626.



