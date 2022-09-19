Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter Tallat & 7 Others Arrested in in Attempt to Murder Case

Mangaluru: A notorious rowdy-sheeter named Tallat, aged 35, along with seven others, have been arrested by Ullal police, in an attempt to murder case involving a fish merchant on K C Road in Ajjinadka of Ullal police limits. Names of the seven accused are-Rifat Ali, Noufal, Aachi, Ashpaque, Nisaak, and Rahim.

Recalling the incident, on 26 May 2022, Tallat and seven others had planned to kill fish merchant Arif, a resident of Kudroli, now residing on K C Road in Ajjinadka, with a sword. Police have revealed that Arif has 11 cases registered against him at Kankanady, and Mangaluru port police. It is also learnt that Arif, is also a rowdy-sheeter, involved in a money transaction pertaining to the fish trade.

35-year-old Accused TALLAT

As per police sources, Tallat is the prime accused in a double murder case in Farangipete, while his associate Noufal alias “Toppi Noufal” is also accused in the double murder case. It is learnt that Arif, the Uncle of Noufal was subjected to an attack concerning a financial transaction of Rs 68,000. When Noufal had demanded the money over the phone,, it had led into a verbal conversation between Arif and Noufal. Seven persons including Tallat and Noufal had planned to kill Arif in this regard.

In the past, Police have registered various cases on notorious rowdy-sheeter Tallat in Ullal police station Cr No 79/22 u/s 143, 147, 324, 504, 506, 307, 149, under Indian Penal Code.

