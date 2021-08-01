Spread the love



















Novena Begins for Titular Feast of St Lawrence Basilica Attur

Karkala: The Fifth annual celebration of the proclamation and dedication of St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur, was held on Sunday, August 1.

The nine-day novena, prior to the titular feast was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Nitte Gram panchayat president Sathish Poojary hoisted the Basilica flag and wished the parishioners.

Nitte Gram panchayat member Nithin Salian, Vice president Santhosh D’Siliva, Secretary Benedicta Noronha and 18th commission convener Richard Pinto were present on the occasion.

The Eucharist was celebrated by Fr Walter D’Mello Judicial Vicar of the diocese along with Fr Alban D’Souza Rector of St Lawrence Basilica, Attur, Fr Melwin Pinto Assistant Priest and Fr Roman Mascarenhas Spiritual director of Basilica.

Prior to the mass, adoration was held by Fr Alban D’Souza, rector and parish priest of St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur.

Novena will be held till August 9. There will be adoration every morning at 10 am, followed by the holy Eucharistic mass at 11.00 am.

On the tenth day, on August 10, at 10:30 am, the Bishop of Udupi, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, will preside over the festive Eucharistic celebrations. There will be additional masses on the feast day at 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

