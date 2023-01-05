Novena Begins prior to the annual feast at the Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: In view of the annual feast of Infant Jesus, Novena masses began on 5th Jan 2023.

There were 9 masses throughout the day. Preachers focused on the theme, “You are all one in Christ” and taught the faithful the need for unity among Christians in following the Lord’s teachings. Christ embraced all people irrespective of background, caste, creed and religion. Christ is for all and he commissions his followers to go to the ends of the world to bring all to him and be saved.

Throughout the day special prayers were offered at mass for the people of other faiths.

Jan 5-13, there will be 9 Masses from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Konkani, English, Malayalam and Kannada.

Report: Carmel Kiran Media, Pics: Stany Bantwal